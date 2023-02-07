Growlers Coaching Staff Returns for 2023

Kalamazoo, MI - Following a Northwoods League championship in 2022, the Growlers return the majority of their coaching staff for 2023.

Manager Cody Piechocki returns for his 8th season at the helm of the Growlers. Piechocki has led the Growlers to playoff appearances in 2018, '19, '20 and '22. Steve Bennecke also returns for his fifth season overall with the team and will serve as the assistant coach in 2023. Bennecke is the current head coach at Kalamazoo Valley Community College. Pitching coach Ben Harley is back for his second season. Harley currently serves as the head coach at Centralia College in Centralia, WA. The only new addition to the Growlers staff is hitting coach Kyle Houts. Houts currently serves as the Associate Head Coach at Lane University in Jackson, Tennessee. Houts is originally from Spring Lake, MI.

