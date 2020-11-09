Growlers Announce Book Chronicling Championship Season

St. John's, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs are proud to announce Growlers vs Everybody, a 200-page book from Growlers owner Dean MacDonald, Broadcaster Chris Ballard, and Communications Manager Ken O'Leary that chronicles the tale of Newfoundland and Labrador's first professional hockey championship.

"We have all been so busy planning of the next big thing that when we finally had a chance to catch our breath this off-season we felt it was important for us to sit down and record how chaotic yet historic the first season of Growlers hockey really was," said Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment, "We had a lot of fun just being fans again, combing through hours of game tape, photos and reliving the stories from our championship season."

This beautiful hardcover book captures every moment of the Newfoundland Growlers' historic inaugural season and Kelly Cup championship, complete with full-colour photos from Team Photographers Jeff Parsons and Joe Chase, behind-the-scenes stories, never-before-seen images, statistics, and more.

From the inception of the team and the creation of the brand to the Kelly Cup Finals and ensuing celebrations, 'Growlers vs Everybody' gives you an inside-the-ropes look at the highs and the lows of one of the most incredible inaugural seasons in professional sports history and the impact it had on the province of Newfoundland and Labrador and its people.

All proceeds from the sales of Growlers vs Everybody will be donated to Growlers Give, the charitable arm of the Newfoundland Growlers. Fans can preorder Growlers vs Everybody now by visiting shop.nlgrowlers.com. Shipping is expected to commence on November 18th.

