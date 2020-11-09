Mariners Launch 2020 Holiday Packs

November 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release





PORTLAND, ME - November 9, 2020 - The Mariners announced today that three tiers of holiday packs are now on sale for the 2020 gift-giving season. All tickets included in holiday packs are redeemable for either the 2020-21 season (tentatively scheduled for a January 15th start) or the 2021-22 season. Early bird pricing for all packs is in effect throughout the month of November.

The top-tier "Blizzard Pack" includes a Mariners holiday puck, specialty winter beanie hat, six center section ticket vouchers, a $25 credit to the Mariners merchandise store, and a Mariners neck gaiter.

The second tier is the "Flurry Pack," which includes a puck, beanie, four center section ticket vouchers, and a neck gaiter.

Finally, the "Snowflake Pack," includes a puck, two end section ticket vouchers, and a Mariners face mask.

Starting December 1st, pricing will revert to regular rates. Holiday packs will remain on sale until January 4th, 2021. Below is a breakdown of price levels and values for each tier:

Blizzard Pack

Early Bird: $115

Regular Price: $125

Value: $201 Flurry Pack

Early Bird: $65

Regular Price: $75

Value: $132 Snowflake Pack

Early Bird: $25

Regular Price: $35

Value: $57

Sales of Mariners holiday packs will take place exclusively online at the Mariners merchandise store. All holiday packs will be mailed until further notice.

"Just like every holiday since March, the winter holidays will be different this year," said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. "Even if you aren't able to see your friends and family in person, Mariners Holiday Packs are a good way to let them know you are thinking of them... and hockey."

The Mariners are aiming to begin a 62-game season on January 15th, pending jurisdictional approval. Full and half season ticket packages as well as mini plans and flex packs for the 2020-21 season, sponsored by Hannaford To Go, are available by calling 833-GO-MAINE. The latest Mariners merchandise, including a new third jersey and face coverings are available at our online store: MarinersOfMaine.com/shop.

