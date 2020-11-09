Rush Announce First Four 2020-21 Promotional Nights

November 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today the first four promotional nights of the 2020-21 ECHL Season:

Home Opening Night: Friday, December 11th vs Utah - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Rapid City Thrillers Night: Saturday, December 12th vs Utah - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Nugget's Birthday Party: Friday, January 8th vs Wichita - 7:05 p.m. MDT

Local Heroes Night: Saturday, January 9th vs Wichita - 7:05 p.m. MDT

The Rush will begin their season of hockey in the Black Hills on Friday, December 11th against the division rival Utah Grizzlies. On Home Opening Night, rally towels will be available for all fans in attendance. For a second straight season, the team will kick off Home Opening Night with a tailgate party, of which details will be announced at a later date.

On Saturday, December 12th, the Rush will throwback to Rapid City's sports history of the 90's and pay homage to the Continental Basketball Association's Rapid City Thrillers. "Thrillers Night", presented by Vast in the weekend finale against Utah, features the Rush wearing specialty basketball/Thriller themed jerseys. Additionally, the Rush will rename themselves as the Thrillers for that one night only, marking the first time ever our team has changed its name. A special basketball ticket package will be revealed in the future.

For a second year in a row, Nugget, our beloved Rush mascot, is having a birthday party! Nugget's Birthday Party, sponsored by Black Hills Energy on Friday, January 8th against Wichita, will feature fun for all the children that come celebrate with Nugget and his local mascot friends from around the Rapid City community.

In the series finale against Wichita on January 9th, the Rush will honor all those involved in our community's front-line efforts against Covid-19 with "Local Heroes Night", presented by Vitalant. Without their courage, work ethic, and compassion, we would not be able to safely enjoy Rapid City, as well as Rush hockey in the 2020-21 Season.

The rest of the 2020-21 Rush Schedule, as well as the remainder of the team's Promotional Schedule, will be announced at a later date. For more information, call the Rush office, or visit www.rapidcityrush.com.

Season Tickets for the 2020-21 season are available! For more information, visit our Season Ticket Holder Page. To place a deposit, call 716-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.