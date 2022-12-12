Group Outings, Party Areas, and Suite Rentals Now Available for the 2023 Season

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are excited to announce that group outings, party areas, and suite rentals are now available for the 2023 season. The Naturals offer discounted group tickets and all-inclusive party areas as well as individual and double suite rentals at Arvest Ballpark. Once the game date has been decided, the Naturals require a 25% deposit on the approximate number of attendees to ensure availability within our seating bowl or that the proper party area or suite is held. Full payment for your group outing is needed approximately two weeks prior to your selected game.

Group Outings

Group discounts are available for groups of 11+ and includes an announcement and name recognition on the videoboard. Group rates for the 2023 season are $8 per person for Sunday - Thursday home games (excluding Tuesday, July 4) and $10 per person for Friday - Saturday home games as well as the Fourth of July. Seating will be provided in the best available seating section where all attendees can be sat together while discounted hot dog combos and parking are available to be pre-purchased.

Party Areas

The most popular large group options continue to be the Bud Light Home Run Porch and the Veritiv Home Plate Deck at Arvest Ballpark. The Bud Light Home Run Porch is the largest party area at Arvest Ballpark and is located just beyond the left field wall and features flexible picnic style seating for groups of 40-5,000. The Veritiv Home Plate Deck is located directly behind home plate and offers groups of 30-100 people a great view of the game. Both areas include multiple ticket and all-you-can-eat buffet options while the Veritiv Home Plate Deck includes a ticket only option for just $15 per person.

Suite Rentals

Suite rentals at Arvest Ballpark are the perfect way to thank your staff, entertain clients, or enjoy a Naturals game with your friends and family. Individual suites and double suites are available on a nightly basis and offer spectacular views of the game, cable television, air conditioning, and a private restroom as well as indoor and outdoor seating. The Naturals currently offer the following suite rental options:

4-11 person suite is $45 per person* (Catering is available, but not included)

12-person suite with four (4) parking passes plus $50 in catering credit is $535. Additional tickets, if needed, are available for $40 per person (maximum of 6 additional tickets)

20-person suite with six (6) parking passes plus $50 in catering credit is $850. Additional tickets, if needed, are available for $35 per person (maximum of 6 additional tickets)

Triple Play Package: Three (3) 20-person suites for $1,600 | 20 tickets and 6 parking passes for each TBD rental (Catering is available, but not included)

*4-11 person rentals are not available for Fireworks games

Double suites, including the Indigo Sky Casino Crown Club and the Sam's Furniture Champions Suite, are the two (2) most popular areas for groups of 27-55 people. Tickets are $34 per person and catering is available, but not included. Food and beverage may be ordered off the Arvest Ballpark suite menu.

Those interested in a group outing in 2023, can call (479) 927-4900 or email [email protected] for more information. A printable PDF version of the 2023 regular season schedule is now available at www.nwanaturals.com under the PROMOTIONS & SCHEDULE dropdown. Game dates and times are subject to change. Stay tuned in January for the announcement of our 2023 promotional schedule while discounted season tickets, mini packs, and flex packs are currently on sale for the upcoming season.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals return to Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. when they play host to the Midland RockHounds (Double-A Affiliate of the Oakland A's) for 2023 Opening Night.

