Refugio's Firova Earns Lifetime Achievement Award

December 12, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Astros Quality Assurance Coach and Refugio native Dan Firova will be recognized January 26 at the Omni Hotel as the 2023 South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet Lifetime Achievement Award winner.

As part of a 43-year professional baseball career, Firova has earned a World Series title and an American League pennant in two seasons with the Astros. His prior Major League Baseball coaching stint was with the Washington Nationals who won the National League East in 2016 and 2017.

Firova's resume features a decorated tenure as a Mexican League manager, authoring over 1,300 wins in 20 campaigns with nine teams. The former slick-fielding catcher captured league titles with Mexico City in 1997, 2000 and 2001, en route to owning the most managerial wins by a non-native of Mexico in circuit history.

Firova lettered in baseball, basketball and football at Refugio High School. The standout catcher and pitcher led the Bobcats to the region finals as a sophomore, junior and senior. Upon graduating in 1975, Firova attended Bee County Junior College where he was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the seventh round in 1977. Also selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 1979 draft, Firova was ultimately signed by the Seattle Mariners following a second-round selection in the secondary phase of the 1980 draft out of Texas Pan American.

Firova played 13 professional seasons, including 17 games in the Majors with Seattle (1981-82) and Cleveland (1988), before what has become a 31-year coaching career.

Reserved seats for the 17th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet are $65. Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) or visit the Whataburger Field Box Office for tickets. John Paul II product Jose Trevino, who earned all-star and gold-glove honors with the New York Yankees this past season, is the featured speaker. Doors open at 6 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from December 12, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.