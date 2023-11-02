Group Hospitality Tickets Now Available

Menomonee Falls, WI - Lakeshore Chinooks group hospitality tickets are now available for booking for the 2024 season.

Great for companies, organizations, and families, the many private hospitality areas at Moonlight Graham Field are the perfect spot for any group to enjoy some great food while catching a ballgame.

Place a deposit now and secure your first deck choice and date when the 2024 Chinooks schedule is released. Decks will be booked on a first-come first-serve basis.

Here is a look at all our different hospitality areas:

Johnson Financial Group Backyard Patio is without question our most popular hospitality spot at the ballpark out in left field. Reserving the Patio includes your game ticket, food, and beverages. The area can accommodate up to 75 people.

Modelo Beer Pen is a unique spot with great views of the playing field from the ground level just beyond the left field wall. The area can accommodate up to 45 people.

Drake Ready for Retirement Deck and Leinenkugel's Dock give you a view overlooking the field with a great view of the field and Lake Michigan on our first and third base lines.. Each area can hold up to 50 people.

Pre-Game Picnics allow fans to enjoy a pregame meal in our Horicon Bank Picnic Pavilion before the game and head to the grandstand once the game begins.

Looking for a fun and easy way to raise money for your favorite non-profit? Our Fundraising Program is back for 2024. For $20, each package includes a game ticket and Chinooks hat. For each package sold, we donate proceeds back to your organization: $7 per package for events hosted on a weeknight and $5 per package for events hosted on the weekend. Raise money for a good cause while having the perfect night out with Gill and the Chinooks.

For more information regarding our group outing opportunities and to book your next outing, call the Chinooks office at 262-618-4659 or fill out the form below. Don't wait, plan and reserve your next group outing today!

