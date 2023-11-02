Northwoods League Announces 2023 Webcast Team of the Year

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced that the St. Cloud Rox are receiving the 2023 Northwoods League Webcasting Team of the Year award.

Northwoods League teams provide what many consider to be one of the best sports broadcasting developmental opportunities offered. The teams hire video production crew members who have a passion for sports broadcasting, many of whom are seeking their degrees from excellent college broadcasting and media programs in pursuit of a successful career in the broadcasting industry.

Excelling in Northwoods League team broadcasting operations and performing at a level which results in winning one of the annual webcasting awards, typically requires a team to be proactive throughout the year, from the start of the hiring process late in the year through the training months and weeks prior to the season start. It requires good teamwork, collaboration, and engagement throughout the season to continuously improve broadcasting operations as well as to correct deficiencies and issues quickly.

"With all the great video productions in the Northwoods League it is a huge honor to receive recognition. Our video team led by Will Meyerhoff, Shawn Crowder, Noah Rittierodt, and Ryan McNamara were extremely determined and committed all season to create the best broadcast possible to showcase the Northwoods League and Rox brand to fans on great platforms such as ESPN+," said Rox Managing Partner Scott Schreiner.

To reach even more Northwoods League fans during the 2023 season, the League streamed over 150 select games on ESPN+ throughout the season. Northwoods League games that stream on ESPN+ are exclusive to ESPN+ and amount to approximately 20% of the Leagues 800+ games from its Memorial Day season opener to the League championship in mid-August. The Northwoods League also featured two regular season games, as well as two Divisional All-Star Games on ESPNU this season. In addition to games on ESPNU and ESPN+, the League also streamed games on its platform, which was provided Free to the viewing public. Fans could watch Live and on-demand games from the comfort of home on their own televisions by downloading the Northwoods League App on any of the most popular OTT platforms including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku, and Android TV. In addition, fans could also watch games on their pc, mobile phone, or tablet, by downloading the Northwoods League mobile App or by going to northwoodsleague.com.

