Grizzlies Unveil Community GARden at Chukchansi Park

October 11, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





FRESNO, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies unveiled the Community GARden presented by GAR Tootelian, Inc. at Chukchansi Park. The Community GARden, located behind the center field fence, is a sustainable garden created to give students the opportunity to learn about urban agriculture and growing fruits and vegetables.

"It's important we give students the opportunity to learn about agriculture, and the Community GARden is a great way to do just that," said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies President. "We encourage all Fresno Unified students to get involved and learn more about agriculture and the Community GARden here at Chukchansi Park."

Students from Fresno Unified School District, in particular, Sunnyside High School, Roosevelt High School, Edison High School, and Hoover High School will learn how food is grown from seed to crop. They will maintain the garden and get invaluable first-hand experience while learning about automated drip control irrigation and how it helps save water and increase yields.

"Being the founding partner of Farm Grown, when the Grizzlies approached us with the Community GARden concept we knew it was something we wanted to be involved in," said Karen Musson, Partner at GAR Tootelian, Inc. "We believe in providing opportunities for students to learn about how food is grown and giving them the ability to source food on their own."

"I'm excited our students will have the opportunity to care for this garden on their own, learning water saving techniques and other useful skills," said Fresno Unified Superintendent Bob Nelson.

In partnership with Bennett Water Systems, WiseConn, Mid Valley Disposal, and Life Flower Tech, the Community GARden was created with 100% donated and recycled materials including compost, mulch, and raised-bed garden boxes.

Partnering with Roosevelt High School's Culinary Arts program and the Fresno Grizzlies Executive Chef Jason Westerfield, students will produce a true farm-to-fork concept that showcases the garden's yield by creating a plate to serve in The Kodiak Club presented by KY Farming on My Job Depends on Ag Night in April 2020.

Fruits and vegetables harvested from the GARden will be sold as part of the Community Engagement initiative at the Fresno Grizzlies' Friday Night Farmers' Market during the 2020 season, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the Central California Food Bank.

