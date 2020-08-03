Grizzlies Sign Jack Jenkins for 2020-21 Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forward Jack Jenkins will return to the club for the 2020-21 season.

Jenkins had 7 goals and 18 assists in 52 games for the Grizzlies in the 2019-20 season. This will be in his second season as a pro after spending his college days at the University of Notre Dame from 2016-2019.

Jenkins got credited for the game winning goal on December 20th, 2019 at Kansas City. He was originally acquired by the Grizzlies in a trade with the Indy Fuel on November 7th, 2019.

The Grizzlies will celebrate their 25th season in the 2020-21 season.

