Grizzlies LHP Mason Green Tabbed California League Pitcher of the Week for May 23 - 29

Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies pitcher Mason Green was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 23 - 29. Green's dominant start on Sunday, May 29 against Stockton helped the Grizzlies earn a crucial series win over the Ports.

Green earned his fourth win of the season after a terrific outing on Sunday. The lefty tossed seven and one-third scoreless innings, a career-best for him and a season-high by a Fresno pitcher. Green allowed three hits and one walk while fanning a career-high nine over 99 pitches (65 strikes). The University of Central Missouri product has not given up a run over his last two starts, spanning 14 innings. In his last four outings (26.1 frames), Green has permitted only one run on 15 hits, nine walks and 23 strikeouts.

The 23-year old leads the California League in wins (4), ERA (1.93), innings pitched (46.2) and lowest batting average against him (.202). Green is now the fourth Grizzlies player and second pitcher to earn California League Weekly honors (RHP Victor Juarez, May 16-22, 1B/C Hunter Goodman, May 9-15 and SS Adael Amador, April 25 - May 1).

Fresno starts a six-game series tonight against the Modesto Nuts (Mariners affiliate) at John Thurman Field. The Grizzlies return home June 7 as the Visalia Rawhide travel to Chukchansi Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the year, as well as Full, Half and Flex Season Ticket plans, are on sale now. For more information on the 2022 season, please visit fresnogrizzlies.com or contact the club by calling (559) 320-8497.

