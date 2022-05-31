Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Modesto

The Grizzlies and Nuts start a six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm PT from John Thurman Field. Grizzlies RHP Jarrod Cande and Nuts RHP Michael Morales are the probable starters.

MODESTO MINI FACTS: The Fresno Grizzlies and Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners Single-A affiliate) start a six-game series tonight at John Thurman Field. This is the second series between the clubs in 2022 and the first meeting in Modesto. Last season, the Grizzlies won 11 of their 19 matchups against the Nuts, but went 6-6 at Chukchansi Park. In 2021, The squads became part of the same league for the first time since 1988. At that time, Modesto was affiliated with the Athletics and were named the A's while the Grizzlies were known as the Fresno Suns and were independent. Now, the Nuts are associated with the Seattle Mariners organization (affiliated with the Colorado Rockies prior to Mariners) while the Grizzlies are partnered with the Rockies. The two cities are 96 miles away from one another if you drive by car, following the CA 99 route. Fresno and Modesto are one hour and 32 minutes apart, if you drive non-stop. The halfway point between both cities is Planada, California.

THE CANDE MAN: Tonight's scheduled starter is righty Jarrod Cande, a 22-year old from Tampa, Florida. This is the first start and fifth appearance for Cande since he joined the Grizzlies on May 2. Cande was selected by the Rockies in the 17th round (500th overall pick) of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Florida Southern College (4-year private D-2 college). The righty was a two-way player in college, but has only pitched since turning professional. In his final season at Florida Southern College, Cande started eight games on the bump and appeared in the field nine times. He went 5-0 over 47.2 innings, striking out 39 batters. In 2020, Cande appeared in nine games as a hitter and four as a pitcher. As a hitter, he slashed .250/.368/.438 with one clout in 16 at-bats while as a pitcher, he made two starts and two relief appearances. Over 12.2 innings, Cande fanned 16 batters while recording a 6.39 ERA. Read more about Cande on Page 2.

GREEN WINS PITCHER OF THE WEEK: Grizzlies pitcher Mason Green was selected by Minor League Baseball as the California League Pitcher of the Week for May 23 - 29. Green's dominant start on Sunday, May 29 against Stockton helped the Grizzlies earn a crucial series win over the Ports. Green earned his fourth win of the season after a terrific outing on Sunday. The lefty tossed seven and one-third scoreless innings, a career-best for him and a season-high by a Fresno pitcher. Green allowed three hits and one walk while fanning a career-high nine over 99 pitches (65 strikes). On top of that, the Fresno defense turned a season-high four double plays. The University of Central Missouri product has not given up a run over his last two starts, spanning 14 innings. In his last four outings (26.1 frames), Green has permitted only one run on 15 hits, nine walks and 23 strikeouts. The 23-year old leads the California League in wins (4), ERA (1.93), innings pitched (46.2) and lowest batting average against him (.202). Green is now the fourth Grizzlies player and second pitcher to earn California League Weekly honors (RHP Victor Juarez, May 16-22, 1B/C Hunter Goodman, May 9-15 and SS Adael Amador, April 25 - May 1).

SUNDAY FUNDAY AT THE PLATE: On Sunday, the Grizzlies offense scored their first four runs thanks to extra base knocks. Hunter Goodman, Juan Guerrero and Trevor Boone all blasted solo shots with the latter two happening in a span of three batters in the fourth. Goodman went deep for the third straight game, tying Adael Amador for the most by a Fresno batter this season. Goodman has 12 homers and a California League-best 44 RBI. Guerrero and Boone both mashed their fifth clouts of 2022 with Boone leaving the yard for a second consecutive contest. Aiverson Rodriguez relished the other RBI from a double to left. In the eighth, Fresno added three insurance runs after an EJ Andrews Jr single and error. Goodman, Guerrero and Zach Kokoska netted the runs while Warming Bernabel provided a single in the frame. Overall, the Grizzlies offense struck out a season-low two times.

NEW RULES IN 2022: Major League Baseball announced in March that experimental rules will expand in the California League for the 2022 season. The following rules include the return of the pitch clock and pickoff limits. Pitchers must deliver a pitch within 14 seconds with the bases empty and 18 seconds with runners on base. Hitters must be in the batter's box and be alert to the pitcher with nine seconds left. Pitchers will also be limited to two pickoff attempts or step-offs per plate appearance; any more without retiring the baserunner will effectively function as a balk. The league also added larger bases, increasing the size from 15 to 18 inches, a rule in place at Triple-A during the 2021 season. The increase is aimed to provide more room for players to operate around the bases, while modestly shrinking the distance between bases themselves. Additionally, the larger bases are composed of material that is expected to perform better in wetter conditions. Finally, teams must have a minimum of four defensive players on the infield when a pitch is delivered, with at least two infielders on either side of second base. The penalty for violation is an automatic ball, but if the hitter swings and gets a better outcome, the offensive team can take that. Goal is to increase batting average on balls in play.

HOW 2022 WILL LOOK IN THE "GROWL"IFORNIA LEAGUE: The 2022 California League regular season will be split into two halves. The first half ends on June 23rd with the second half beginning on June 24th. Four of the eight teams in the Single-A California League will make the playoffs. The first and second half division winners will meet in a best-of-three game series. The winners of those series will meet for a best-of-three championship series. Similar to 2021, each Monday will be a day off in the league except for July 4th. All but two series will be six-game series this season. The break for players and coaches will be four days long from July 18th to July 21st.

WEAR THE BEAR: Red (7-7), Beige (5-2), Black & Gold (5-1), Gray (10-4), Specialty Promo (1-2), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Red Pants (1-2).

JUNE 1, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Case Williams (2-1, 3.86) vs RHP William Fleming (3-4, 4.43)

JUNE 2, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 7:05 PM PT

RHP McCade Brown (0-2, 8.15) vs RHP Jimmy Kingsbury (1-0, 2.08)

JUNE 3, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 7:05 PM PT

RHP Brayan Castillo (0-3, 5.75) vs RHP Jordan Jackson (3-3, 2.94)

JUNE 4, 2022 @ MODESTO NUTS (SEATTLE MARINERS): JOHN THURMAN FIELD- 6:05 PM PT

RHP Victor Juarez (3-0, 3.12) vs RHP Joseph Hernandez (4-1, 2.78)

Recent Transactions:

5/27: RHP Cullen Kafka: Placed on IL, retroactive to 5/26

5/31: RHP Juan Mejia: Activated off IL

5/31: C/1B Bryant Quijada: Activated off IL

5/31: UTL AJ Lewis: Assigned to A+ Spokane

5/31: OF Braiden Ward: Assigned to A+ Spokane

