Griffins Sign Former Spartan John Lethemon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday signed goaltender John Lethemon (LETH-eh-muhn) to a one-year contract.

Lethemon, 25, spent much of the 2021-22 season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in the ECHL, compiling a 15-11-6 record, a 2.69 goals against average and a 0.911 save percentage during the regular season. The netminder also went 2-4 with a 3.04 goals against average in six playoff games for Greenville. In two campaigns with the Swamp Rabbits from 2020-22, Lethemon posted a 28-16-11 mark with a 2.70 GAA and a 0.908 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3, 196-pound goaltender made his AHL debut with the Ontario Reign on Feb. 27, 2022, during a 5-1 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners. Lethemon went on to finish the 2021-22 AHL season with a 2-0 mark to go along with a 2.01 GAA and a 0.931 save percentage.

Lethemon is a native of Northville, Mich., and played his collegiate hockey at Michigan State University. During his four years at MSU, Lethemon logged a 38-55-5 mark with a 2.79 GAA and a 0.911 save percentage. Prior to making the jump to the collegiate level, Lethemon posted a 19-19-4 record throughout two seasons in the USHL with the Chicago Steel.

