Griffin Jax Named MiLB.com Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week

ST. PAUL, MN - Griffin Jax is putting everyone on notice. He may have entered 2021 with only 264.2 innings pitched over his first four professional seasons, but he's pitching like a seasoned veteran. After a dominating performance against the Iowa Cubs on May 28, MiLB.com has named Jax the Triple-A East Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 24-30.

The 26-year-old right-hander was on his game against the I-Cubs. He didn't allow a hit through the first four innings before giving up a fifth inning lead-off fly ball double down the left field line. That was the lone hit allowed by Jax as he went 6.0 shutout innings while walking two and striking out a career high 10. The Saints earned their first shutout of the season that night, 4-0 over the I-Cubs as they earned their fifth consecutive win on their way to a perfect 6-0 week and a seven game win streak.

Jax is currently 3-1 on the season with a 3.33 ERA in five starts. In 27.0 innings pitched he's walked 10 and struck out 29 while opponents are hitting .257 against him. He's allowed one or fewer runs in four of his five starts. He is tied for fourth in Triple-A East in innings pitched and tied for eighth in strikeouts.

Jax was a third-round pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2016 out of the United States Air Force Academy and is the longest tenured player to ever graduate from the Air Force and by reaching Triple-A this season, became the first Air Force graduate to play at that high of a level.

In his first two seasons of professional baseball, Jax pitched in just nine games, 39.2 innings pitched, due to active-duty service. Jax returned to the Twins organization in 2019 on the World Class Athlete Program and became a Mid-Season Southern League (Double-A) All-Star with Pensacola.

In his career, Jax is currently 13-15 with a 3.20 ERA in 52 games (47 starts). In 281.2 innings he's walked just 60, struck out 217 and opponents are hitting .256 against him.

Jax was also named the Twins Minor League Pitcher of the Week for the Week of May 24-30. This is the third time Jax has received a Pitcher of the Week honor, also earning it twice in 2019 with Pensacola.

This is the first MiLB.com award for a Saints player in franchise history.

