Concessions Update: What You Need to Know

May 31, 2021 - Buffalo Bisons News Release







Just imagine how great that first Sahlen's Hot Dog and that first ice cold beer is going to taste when fans finally get to return to the ballpark for the first time in nearly two years!

Major League Baseball is back in Buffalo, but this time it's better than ever because we get to share this experience with Bisons fans. But before you head out to Sahlen Field, make sure you are ready to enjoy the most out of this once-in-a-life time experience.

First, make sure you review the Blue Jays Health & Safety Protocols.

Then, make sure you come hungry. While we may have reduced our menu offerings to increase speed of service and safety, you will definitely be able to enjoy the ballpark staples you are accustomed to while you cheer on the Blue Jays in Buffalo.

The Menu

Concessions offerings will concentrate on the ballpark staples that fans are accustomed to, leading off with great-tasting Sahlen Hot Dogs and Italian Sausage throughout the park. The Bisons will also continue their long-standing tradition of offering some of WNY's favorite foods like La Nova Pizza and Original Pizza Logs and Hamburgers and Cheeseburgers served on locally-made Constanzo's Rolls. All meals can be complemented by delicious French fries, nachos and pretzels. For dessert, the team will continue to offer soft serve ice cream from Upstate Farms.

Nothing goes better with a Sahlen's Hot Dog than an ice cold beer. Fans will be able to purchase cans of 25 oz Budweiser or 24 oz Labatt's Blue Light. Canned Craft Beer offerings will also be available from Resurgence Brewing as well as 12oz cans of Budweiser Seltzer.

Fans will also be able to purchase 16oz Bud, Bud Light, Labatt Blue and Blue Light cans from vendors inside the main concourse (more on that later).

All Coca-Cola Soft Drinks and Dasani water will be served in 20 oz. plastic bottles.

Concession Locations & Vending

There will be full-service concession stands open on both sides of the ballpark as well as one on the club level of Sahlen's Field. Full-service stands will include hot dogs, Italian sausages, burgers and all the sides. Behind home plate, the Original Pizza Log stand is at Section 101 while the park's La Nova stand is at Section 104.

There will be no in-seat vending during Blue Jays games at Sahlen Field, but don't worry. You'll still be able to purchase an ice-cold beer from your favorite vendor, including the one and only Conehead, inside the main concourse.

Safety Measures

Fan safety is and always will be our number one priority at the ballpark. All food ideas will be prepared with the utmost safety precautions and then individually wrapped. Items will also include single-serving condiment packages included.

We encourage all fans that purchase concessions to return to their seats before eating and drinking.

The Bisons have also installed front-facing registers in their concession stands, allowing fans a contactless payment option to tap or swipe their own credit cards.

Please note, Bisons fans will still be allowed to purchase concessions with cash (stationary vendors will be cash only). Bisons gift cards will also be accepted at all concession stands.

