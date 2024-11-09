Greenville Triumph Falls Short in Hard-Fought Semifinal against Union Omaha

November 9, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville Triumph SC News Release







Papillion, NE - Greenville Triumph's sixth-consecutive playoff run ended with a 2-1 loss to Union Omaha in a tense USL League One semifinal on Saturday in Nebraska. The match marked a historic first, as it was the inaugural postseason clash between two former League One champions. An early goal from GTSC's Evan Lee wasn't enough, as Greenville's season ended one match short of a fourth League One Final appearance.

The Triumph struck first in the eighth minute when veterans Evan Lee and Tyler Polak connected, replicating their successful play from the previous weekend to put Greenville ahead. Union Omaha responded with relentless pressure in the Triumph half of the field, culminating in a chaotic moment in the 27th minute when Triumph goalkeeper Gunther Rankenburg was forced to make three consecutive saves, with one attempt ricocheting off the crossbar.

Omaha's pressure paid off before the break, as they leveled the score just before halftime, making it 1-1. In the 58th minute, Omaha's Zeiko Lewis found the back of the net, putting the home side up 2-1. Greenville struggled to regain control, pinned in their own half by Omaha's press. The second half saw several stoppages due to injuries and substitutions, ultimately leading to seven minutes of added time. Despite a spirited effort in stoppage time and multiple chances going forward into the Omaha Box, Greenville's season ended as the whistle blew on a 2-1 defeat. Union Omaha will await the winner of Madison-Spokane in the League One Final, while Greenville turns its attention towards 2025 and groundbreaking on a recently announced 10,000-seat stadium in Mauldin.

