Greensboro Swarm Hold off Stockton Kings Rally in Game 1 of G League Finals

Published on April 8, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings YouTube Video







The Stockton Kings erased a 14-point deficit to take a 4th quarter lead, but the Greensboro Swarm fought back to take a thrilling Game 1 of the 2026 NBA G League Finals.







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