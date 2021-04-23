GreenJackets Release May Promotional Schedule

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets, Low-A East Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce the May Promotional Schedule for the 2021 Championship Season. The GreenJackets are proud to continue the "BEE-A-Fan" Campaign for the 2021 season, featuring exciting weekly promotions along with numerous promotional nights, giveaways, and fireworks extravaganzas.

"Throughout this past year, our front office staff has been busy looking at ways to create a way to welcome you home to SRP Park in a FUN and UNIQUE way," stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. "We wanted to create a theme to rally around, have FUN and engage year round. The 'BEE-A-Fan' Campaign will focus on the heartbeat of this team and of this community: the fans, and we cannot wait."

The GreenJackets kick off Opening week with four exclusive giveaways:

May 4th: 2021 Collector's Rally Towel giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, presented by SRP Federal Credit Union

May 5th: 2021 Collector's Rally Towel giveaway for the first 2,000 fans, presented by SRP Federal Credit Union

May 6th: 16 oz. Koozie giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, presented by TaxSlayer

May 7th: New Era Pennant giveaway for the first 1,750 fans, presented by WOW! Internet Phone and Cable

The May promotional calendar will also be full of exciting and entertaining theme nights:

May 4th & 5th: Welcome Home Fans

May 6th: TaxSlayer Day with special appearance by Myatt Snider and No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevy Photo-Op

May 8th: An Ode to 2020 - A Celebration

May 9th: Flowers & MOMosas for Mother's Day

May 18th: Teacher Appreciation Night

May 19th: Nurses Appreciation Night

May 21st: Happy Gilmore Anniversary with a Hole-in-One Contest at Auggie's Acres, presented by Children's Hospital of Georgia

May 22nd: Take Me Out to the Prom Game with the first GreenJackets BOOMing Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by Premier Networx (First GreenJackets Fireworks Show in 629 days!)

May 23rd: Scavenger Hunt Day

On April 22nd, the GreenJackets unveiled the 2021 Daily Promotions which can be found here: https://www.milb.com/augusta/ballpark/gj-daily-promotions

A VIP Pre-Sale for single tickets is underway for GreenJackets 2021 Full, Half, and 20 Game Members and Holders, Sponsors and Suite Holders and runs until Sunday. Tickets will be available for purchase online starting at 10:00 a.m. on Monday by visiting greenjacketsbaseball.com or by vising the SRP Park Box Office. All purchases will be digitally delivered. The season opens at SRP Park on Tuesday, May 4 when the GreenJackets face-off against the Columbia Fireflies, a Kansas City Royals affiliate. As part of the new schedule implemented by Major League Baseball, the home slate will feature ten 6-game series running from Tuesday-Sunday against the likes of Charleston, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Kannapolis, and Fayetteville.

Buffer Zones

As mandated by MLB, a player safety buffer zone will be maintained and enforced around the dugouts, on-field bullpens, and the field of play to keep the required distance between fans and players. Physical distancing will be required and enforced at ingress, egress and while fans are in line for concessions and merchandise.

Attendance Policies

As required by MLB's Fan Attendance Policies for 2021, all attendees age two years and older MUST wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times while inside SRP Park for GreenJackets baseball games, other than when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat. A clear bag policy will also be enforced at all entry gates. Each attendee is allowed one clear bag (no larger than 12" x 6" x 12").

SRP Park strongly encourage all guests to adhere to all protocols for the health and safety of other guests and staff, including wearing a face mask while at SRP Park, and following social distancing guidelines. If a guest is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home. These symptoms include but are not limited to coughing, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, fever, headache, or sore throat. SRP Park will have hand sanitizing stations and restrooms available for guests to practice personal hygiene. Additional details on SRP Park's re-opening protocols can be found here: https://bit.ly/SRPParkPlan

To stay up to date on all things GreenJackets including when remainder of season individual tickets will be on sale, promotions calendar updates follow us on social media: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://bit.ly/AGJBuzz.

