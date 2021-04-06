Green Bay Booyah Single Game Tickets to Go on Sale Friday, April 16th

ASHWAUBENON, Wis.-The Green Bay Booyah announced that single game tickets for the 2021 season at Capital Credit Union Park will be available beginning at 9:00am on Friday, April 16th. This will be the first opportunity to secure tickets for Booyah Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park on Tuesday, June 1st at 6:35pm against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

All seating in rows one through six at Capital Credit Union Park is box style stadium seating, repurposed from Camden Yards in Baltimore. Rows seven and eight are chair and stool seating and include a drink rail.

Pricing is as follows:

Home Plate Box (between the dugouts behind home plate)-$16.

Drink Rails (rows 7 & 8 chair and stool seating with drink rail)-$16.

Dugout Box (directly above the first and third base dugouts)-$13

Outfield Box (outside of the dugouts along the first and third baselines)-$9

Backyard Berm (left field grass area providing a perfect spot to sprawl out and enjoy Spring Training style on the comfort of a blanket)-$8.

Active military personnel and veterans (with a valid military ID)-$5

Accessible spaces and companion seating is available.

Children 5 and under are always free at the ballpark as long as they don't require a seat, no matter what area you are enjoying.

April 16th will also be the first day fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets with all-inclusive amenities as well. The VerHalen Commercial Interiors Club is a $45 ticket that includes access to the indoor/outdoor space, a wristband with three tabs to be used for beer, wine, or cocktails, in addition to a premium all-you-can-eat food assortment that will rotate on a nightly basis throughout the summer. The second all-inclusive area available on a single game basis is the Bud Light Party Patio. Bud Light Party Patio tickets are available for any Tuesday through Sunday home games and include an all-you-can eat ballpark buffet through the 5th inning and all-you-can-drink craft and domestic beer through the 8th inning. These tickets are available for $33, and a discounted $25 ticket on Thursdays for Thirsty Thursdays promotion presented by Bud Light.

Fans may purchase tickets to any of the 36 Booyah home games via three different outlets:

By visiting the SMA Construction Ticket Office at Capital Credit Union Park at 2231 Holmgren Way. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30am-5pm and on game days through the 5th inning.

Via phone by calling 920-497-7225. You will be given two delivery options if utilizing this method. The Booyah can mail your tickets to you for an extra charge or can place your tickets at Will Call to be picked up by you at the stadium any time prior to the game you are attending.

By logging onto booyahbaseball.com and placing your order online. There is a service fee for ordering online and your tickets can be printed at home, mailed, or placed at Will Call at the stadium for pick-up.

This season fans are encouraged to keep their ticket stubs to present at Stadium View Sports Bar, Grill & Banquet Hall following all Booyah home games. This year's ticket back features a 'One Free Drink with Any Purchase' offer courtesy of Stadium View, located on Holmgren Way down the street from Capital Credit Union Park.

Single game tickets go on sale Friday, April 16th. Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Pack are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

