Greater Nevada Field to Host Job Fairs for Upcoming Reno Aces Season on January 25th and February 6th

January 20, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







WHAT: The Reno Aces are hiring! And will be hosting in-person job fairs for positions in multiple departments.

WHO: Local residents with enthusiasm and want to be a part of the Reno Aces season.

WHEN: Saturday, January 25th, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM PST and Thursday, February 6th, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM PST.

WHERE: Greater Nevada Field at the 250 Lounge, upstairs at the ballpark. Signage will be displayed to help prospective job seekers find the correct location.

WHY: The Reno Aces are looking to fill part-time season positions for the upcoming 2025 season. Team representatives will conduct on-the-spot interviews during the hiring events.

Available Positions Include:

Guest Services: Ushers, Security, Traffic

50/50 Raffle Seller

Custodian

Parking Attendant

Control Room: Camera and Audio Operator

DaktStats Operator

Bat Persons and Clubhouse Assistants

Press Box

Ticket Agent

Promo Team

Mascot

Retail Associate

Grounds Crew

Professional Sports Catering, powered by Levy, will also be on site during the events to conduct interviews for Food and Beverage.

HOW: Pre-submitted online applications through www.Renoaces.com are encouraged for those interested in attending, but walk-ins will be welcomed.

PARKING: Parking will be available at the Ballpark Lane Garage, across from Greater Nevada Field on 2nd Street. Access to this lot is on Ballpark Lane, across the street from the Marriot Courtyard Hotel.

The Reno Aces will open the 2025 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 28th. They will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 1st, hosting the Tacoma Rainiers, the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Season memberships for the 2025 season are available via RenoAces.com by texting "MEMBER" to 21003 or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 20, 2025

Greater Nevada Field to Host Job Fairs for Upcoming Reno Aces Season on January 25th and February 6th - Reno Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.