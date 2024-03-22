Greater Nevada Field Set to Host Three Vitalant Blood Drives Throughout the Season

RENO, Nev. - Throughout the 2024 season, the Reno Aces and Vitalant will host three blood drives at Greater Nevada Field beginning on Tuesday, April 16th. All donors will receive a ticket voucher to redeem to a select Wednesday game in April or May.

There will be an additional two days of blood drives at the ballpark on August 20th and Wednesday, August 21st, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., before the Reno Aces' home games against the Las Vegas Aviators.

"Greater Nevada Field is a true community center, and we are delighted to open our home hosting these blood drives with Vitalant, which will benefit the people of Northern Nevada," said Reno Aces General Manager Chris Phillips. "It is a testament to the heart of our community that by having these blood drives, we not only rally together to cheer for the Aces, but we unite to save lives and make a lasting impact."

Donators can give a Power Red or Whole Blood donation at each blood drive at Greater Nevada Field.

Power Red-This donation collects red blood cells but safely returns platelets and plasma to the donor. Donors must meet eligibility requirements, including height and weight. The donor's blood type should be O-, O+, A-, or B-. The process takes 1.5 to 2 hours.

Whole Blood donation-This is the most common way to give blood. It collects about a pint of blood and usually takes about 10 minutes; the entire process takes about an hour.

"With Spring Break right around the corner, outdoor activities and travel increase, and so does the need for blood. It's the blood on the shelves that saves lives when the unexpected happens," said Vitalant Account Manager Aimee Guthrel. "We are thankful for the tremendous support from the Reno Aces to help boost our community's blood supply together."

Spring and summer can be very challenging times to collect blood for many reasons, including high schools and colleges-the site of many blood drives-on break and routine donors away on vacation.

Walk-ins are welcome, but donation appointments are recommended. To schedule an appointment, call (877) 258-4825 or click the following link: https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa/appointment/guest/phl/timeSlotsExtr?token=jjGdhz1BNyKpDisVX79x8xluahjBlj9XvUYlaP9/GhE%3D.

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2024 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 29th. They will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd, hosting the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Single-game tickets for the 2024 season are now on sale on RenoAces.com, by texting "TIXX" to 21003, or by calling (775) 334-7000.

