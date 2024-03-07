Greater Nevada Field Renovations Continue with New 100-Foot Digital Suite Facias

March 7, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - With Opening Day only a few weeks away, the Reno Aces have announced the addition of two 100-foot-long digital screens to the suite-level facias along the ballpark's first and third base lines. These screens will cap a busy offseason featuring multiple construction projects throughout the 15-year-old facility.

Supplied through Daktronics, the new digital screens will increase the video board square footage on the suite-level facias by fourfold from the ones previously at the ballpark. The new digital screens will also feature a resolution of 304,480 pixels compared to the older models, which were 9280 pixels.

"We look at every avenue to elevate the fan experience and create lasting memories that resonate far beyond the ninth inning. Embracing cutting-edge technology with the addition of these digital-video boards, our facility continues to undergo a transformation that will provide Aces fans the finest entertainment in the region for many more seasons," said Reno Aces General Manager and COO Chris Phillips. "These improvements to Greater Nevada Field are a testament to our ownership's enduring dedication to making every Reno Aces home game the best in professional baseball."

The addition of the new digital boards will enhance the fan experience for any event at Greater Nevada Field with improved motion graphics, in-depth statistics, and scoreboard information.

The suite-level screen improvements are part of multiple off-season renovation projects at Greater Nevada Field. Reno Aces ownership has invested $4+ million in renovations this offseason.

The Reno Aces will open the 2024 season on the road in Las Vegas on Friday, March 29th. They will make their home debut at Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 2nd, hosting the Sacramento River Cats, the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, at 2:05 p.m. PDT.

Single-game tickets for the 2024 campaign are available via RenoAces.com by texting "TIXX" to 21003 or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from March 7, 2024

Greater Nevada Field Renovations Continue with New 100-Foot Digital Suite Facias - Reno Aces

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.