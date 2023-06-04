Grasshoppers Defeat the Dash 5-4, for an Away Series Split
June 4, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Winston-Salem Dash 5-4 on Sunday, June 4 for an away series split. The Grasshoppers improved to 26-23 on the season while the Dash fell to 28-21. Winston-Salem outhit Greensboro 7-5 with two Grasshopper mishaps.
Infielder Will Matthiessen led at the plate for the Grasshoppers going 2-4 with a double. Jase Bowen and Shawn Ross both recorded home runs while Brendon Dixon roped in a single.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Po-Yu Chen as he tallied four strikeouts and gave up three hits, one earned run, and three free bases on five innings of work. Chen took the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 2-3 on the season. Grant Ford (2), Dante Mendoza (2), and Eddy Yean (2) all recorded a hold while Cy Nielson tallied his fifth save of the season.
Brooks Gosswein took the loss for the Dash and moved to 1-3 on the season.
The Grasshoppers are back in action this week at home with their first game on Tuesday, June 6, at 6:30 pm. Come out to First National Bank Field for the Hoppers game and Two Dog Tuesday. For all information on Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball visit www.gsohoppers.com or follow us on social media @gsohoppers.
