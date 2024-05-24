Graham's Huge Hit Paces 7-4 Victory to Even Series

May 24, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







DAYTONA BEACH, Fla- Carter Graham crushed a three-run double as part of a decisive four-run fifth and the Daytona Tortugas held off a late charge from the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels to pick up a 7-4 victory on Friday night at Jackie Robinson Ballpark.

Daytona (21-22) evened up the series as they led for essentially the entire game, earning their second straight win over Ft. Myers (18-25).

In the top of the first, Daytona starter Gabriel Aguilera hit a batter, allowed a single, and walked a batter, but a caught stealing bought him a critical out and he struck out the final two batters of the inning to hold Ft. Myers scoreless.

Daytona then pulled ahead against Ft. Myers starter Cesar Lares. Malvin Valdez led off with a single, then advanced to second on a one-out single. After a strikeout, Esmith Pineda ripped a two-run double to right-center to put Daytona on top, 2-0.

An inning later, the Tortugas had Lares on the ropes. Graham was hit by a pitch to begin the inning, but was picked off first base. A bloop single and two more hit batters followed to load the bases with one out. However, Lares struck out two straight on full counts to end the inning with no runs scoring.

Aguilera worked three scoreless innings, but was touched up in the fourth. Poncho Ruiz led off with a double to deep center, then came home on a two-run double to center by Maddux Houghton, closing the gap to 2-1.

Aguilera departed after 4.0 innings of one-run ball, striking out four in his outing as he handed off a one-run lead to Jose Montero, who promptly worked a 1-2-3 fifth to begin his night.

In the bottom of the fifth, Ricardo Cabrera led off with a double down the left field line. Two batters later, he came home when Ariel Almonte sliced a bloop single to left to restore the two-run advantage. After that, Daytona capitalized on a pair of errors. The first one put two on and chased Lares for Ben Ethridge, who picked up a strikeout before another miscue extended the inning and loaded the bases. Graham then stepped up and ripped a drive off the left field wall that cleared the bases, capping off a four-run inning to put Daytona in front 6-1.

Montero went back to the hill and roared through the sixth and seventh innings. All told, he went nine-up, nine-down with four strikeouts in his first three innings out of the bullpen.

In the eighth, the right-hander picked up the first out, but a bloop double and an error in front of a wild pitch scored a run. A triple to left-center followed to score another tally, before a third run came across on an infield single. A walk put the tying run on for pinch-hitter Gregory Duran, but Montero (2-3) induced a 4-6-3 double play to end both the inning and his 4.0-innign outing, which left him in line for the win.

Daytona answered in the bottom half of the frame as Johnny Ascanio legged out an infield hit with one down and went to second on a walk. Yassel Pino then stepped up and roped a single to left to score Ascanio to extend the lead back to three runs.

Simon Miller then entered to begin the ninth and quickly recorded the first two outs. A walk and a hit batter, though, put the tying run aboard. However, Miller's first pitch to Brandon Winokur was rolled to third for the final out of the game and the Tortugas evened the series with a 7-4 triumph.

The Tortugas will play game five against the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels on Saturday night. Daytona will start RHP Brian Edgington (1-3, 3.08) against Ft. Myers LHP Ross Dunn (0-0, 2.49). Tomorrow will be a Bark at the Park and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Shelldon-themed Squishmallow. First pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network and MiLB.tv/Bally Live with Brennan Mense beginning at 6:20 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.