Threshers Break Game Open Late in 8-1 Win vs. Mets

May 24, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers won their third straight game by beating the St. Lucie Mets 8-1 on Friday night at Clover Park.

For the fourth consecutive day the two teams were in a tight battle deep into the game, but like Thursday the Threshers pulled away late. The game was 2-0 through six innings but the Threshers scored three runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth.

Four Threshers pitchers limited the Mets to seven hits and a run-scoring ground out. Starter George Klassen lowered his season ERA to 0.30 with 3.0 scoreless innings. Josh Bortka struck out four in 2.0 scoreless innings to get the win. Jonathan Petit pitched 3.0 innings allowing one run and Saul Teran pitched the ninth to close the game out.

Devin Saltiban put the Threshers on the board with a RBI single in the first inning off Austin Troesser. Dakota Kotowski hit a solo homer against Troesser in the third for a 2-0 advantage. It was the second straight game Kotowski hit a home run.

Troesser threw 70 pitches over 3.0 innings and was replaced by Andinson Ferrera in the fourth. Ferrera, who was making his team debut, dazzled by pitching 3.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts to keep it a 2-0 deficit.

The Threshers started to pull away in the seventh when they scored three runs vs. Cristofer Gomez. Avery Owusu-Asiedo dropped down a surprise bunt single on the first pitch. Bryson Ware worked a four-pitch walk. Aidan Miller followed by ripping a two-run double to left for a 4-0 lead. Miller later scored from third on a passed ball to make it 5-0.

The Mets got on the board in the seventh against Jonathan Petit. Jeffry Rosa reached on an infield single to start the frame. Colin Houck then hit a double. Petit recovered by retiring the next three in a row to limit the damage to a RBI ground out by Ronald Hernandez.

Clearwater stretched the lead to 7-1 in the eighth on a two-out, two-run single by Luis Caicuto. A bases loaded walk drawn by Saltiban against Miguel Alfonseca later in the inning capped the scoring.

Houck led the Mets at the plate by going 2 for 4 with a double. Willy Fanas also picked up two hits and has hit safely in all three games since joining the team.

The Mets (14-29) and Threshers (30-13) play the fifth game of their series at Clover Park on Saturday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. It's Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night with the Mets wearing custom Marvel jerseys that will be auctioned off to support Florida Special Olympics. There will also be postgame fireworks.

