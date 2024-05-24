Oh, What a Night: Valdez Homers Late, Marauders Overcome Late Deficit

May 24, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders storm back late with a pair of home runs to defeat the Dunedin Blue Jays 4-3 on Friday night at LECOM Park.

Dunedin hit a pair of home runs early against Michael Kennedy to jump ahead. The southpaw retired the first four batters of the game before hitting Cristian Feliz to put him at first base. The next batter, Alexis Hernandez, slugged a two-run home run to left field to give Dunedin their first lead since Tuesday night at 2-0.

After allowing a solo-home run to Bryce Arnold in the fourth, Kennedy retired the final eight batters of his outing which included a six pitch sixth inning. On the night, the Pirates' No. 14 prospect allowed just three runs on five hits in six innings, while striking out six. It's the third start this year that Kennedy has worked at least six frames, Carlson is the only other starter to do so.

Fernandez Perez was nearly unhittable for the first six frames, as the Marauders offense only had three hits against him. That changed when Shalin Polanco hit his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot in the seventh to cut the lead to 3-1. After a walk to Sergio Campana, Perez departed, and Keiner Leon (1-1) entered out of the bullpen. Solomon Maguire walked to put two runners on base but Leon retired the next two hitters to end the threat.

Braylon Bishop and Omar Alfonzo singled to start the eighth against Leon before Esmerlyn Valdez clubbed a go-ahead three-run home run to give the Marauders their first lead of the night at 4-3.

After Garret McMillan (1-2) tossed two scoreless frames, Landon Tomkins (SV,6) entered in the ninth and tossed a scoreless inning to complete the comeback.

Alfonzo reached base twice to extend his on-base streak to 11-games. The Marauders bullpen has fired eight straight scoreless frames, last allowing a run in the ninth on Wednesday night.

The Marauders and Blue Jays continue their six-game series at LECOM Park on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton will turn to RHP Khristian Curtis (0-2, 5.93) while Dunedin sends RHP Nolan Perry (0-0,1.24) to the hill.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.