Hammerheads Shut out 1-0 by Tarpons on Friday Night

May 24, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (24-18) were shut out for the third time in 2024 losing to the Tampa Tarpons (16-27) by a final score of 1-0 on Friday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

It was a southpaw starting pitchers duel between Thomas White of Jupiter and Allen Fucando of Tampa. White went five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in his best start of the season. However, Fucando matched it with five shutout innings of his own with a season-high 11 strikeouts.

It turned into a battle of the bullpens in Jupiter. Hammerheads reliever Juan Reynoso came in and tossed scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Tarpons relief pitcher Montana Semmel (W, 3-2) also held Jupiter off the scoreboard through the seventh inning.

The Tarpons broke the game open in the top of the eighth inning. With Jupiter reliever Riskiel Tineo (L, 0-1) on the mound, the Tarpons got back-to-back walks to begin the frame. Hans Montero would break the scoreless tie with an RBI single to score Roderick Arias to make it 1-0.

The Hammerheads left nine men on base, including the tying and winning runners on base in the bottom of the ninth, but fail to score a run as they fell to the Tarpons 1-0 on Friday night in just their third shutout defeat of the season.

With the series tied at two wins each, the Hammerheads and Tarpons square off on Saturday, May 25th with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 p.m. It is Hometown Heroes Night presented by Code Red Roofers with postgame fireworks. All active and former military members and first responders get in for free with a valid ID. Noble Meyer (2-1, 2.79 ERA) will get the start for Jupiter looking to get the Hammerheads back on the winning track. Meyer has pitched 15 innings in three starts in May and has allowed just one unearned run while picking up 22 strikeouts. Click here to purchase your tickets. Click here to become a member of the Kids Club.

