Grace Phillpotts Joins Brooklyn FC as Latest Defensive Addition

January 23, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club Women's (Brooklyn FC) today announced the signing of defender Grace Phillpotts for the remainder of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval.

"We are excited to welcome Grace to Brooklyn," said Brooklyn FC Sporting Director Kevin Tenjo. "Her versatility makes her a valuable asset as we work to build on this season's success. Grace brings a strong defensive presence along with an offensive edge, and we're excited to see the impact she'll have on our backline."

Phillpotts joins Brooklyn FC after an impressive collegiate career at DePaul University and the University of Kentucky, where she consistently demonstrated her defensive prowess and playmaking abilities. In her final collegiate season at Kentucky, she started all 21 matches, logging a career-high 1,799 minutes and scoring her first collegiate goal. Phillpotts also tied her career-best of four assists for the fourth consecutive season, earned All-SEC First Team honors, and was recognized on the United Soccer Coaches Southeast Region First Team.

"I am extremely excited to join Brooklyn FC and begin this new chapter," said Phillpotts. "I am thrilled to contribute to a team that values community, teamwork, and success and I am looking forward to connecting with the fans and representing Brooklyn FC!"

Phillpotts will join Brooklyn FC as they prepare for the second half of the USL Super League season. Their next match is against Tampa Bay Sun FC on Saturday, February 22. The team will return home to Maimonides Park on Saturday, March 15. The complete spring schedule is available online, and all matches can be streamed live on Peacock. For more information, visit www.brooklynfootballclub.com and follow Brooklyn FC on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...





USL Super League Stories from January 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.