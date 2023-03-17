Gorsuch, Thunderbolts Shut Out Bulls 1-0

March 17, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Pelham, Ala.: In yet another strong bounce-back performance, the Thunderbolts defeated the Birmingham Bulls by the slimmest of margins, 1-0 the final score in Pelham on Friday night. The Thunderbolts' next home game will be on Saturday, March 18th against the Birmingham Bulls at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

The lone goal of the game came from Jeremy Masella, who scored unassisted at the 13:00 mark of the second period to give Evansville the 1-0 lead. The goal was the only one given up on 26 shots by Bulls goaltender Austin Lotz. Trevor Gorsuch went perfect on 34 shots faced from the Bulls, with many of his best saves coming in the third period with Lotz pulled and Birmingham pressing in the fading minutes for the equalizing goal that never came. The win was Gorsuch's 13th of the season, and his 2nd shutout of the season. With the win, Evansville now only needs just 1 point out of 16 possible to clinch a playoff spot and can do so on Saturday with either a win or a Fayetteville regulation loss. The Thunderbolts remain in 4th place in the SPHL standings with the victory, at which a finish in 4th place or higher would secure home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs next month. The Thunderbolts and Bulls meet again on Saturday, March 18th at Ford Center.

Individual game tickets and group packages are on sale for this 2022-23 season. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale as well. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.