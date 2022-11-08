Gorski and Samaniego Honored by Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced the organization's award-winners for the Wille Stargell Slugger-of-the-Year, Kent Tekulve Reliever-of-the-Year, Bill Mazeroski Defender-of-the-Year and Omar Moreno Baserunner-of-the-Year. The announcements were made by Director of Coaching and Player Development John Baker.

Matt Gorski was named the Wille Stargell Slugger-of-the-Year after hitting 24 home runs in a combined 81 games between Greensboro, Altoona, Bradenton and Indianapolis this past season. Gorski ranked first in all of Minor League Baseball with 17 home runs at the time he was promoted from Greensboro to Altoona on May 24. He was also first in the South Atlantic League in RBI (37), slugging (.754), OPS (1.131), tied for first in runs scored (34) and second in extra base hits (22) at the time of his promotion on May 24. Gorski, who was selected by the Pirates in the second round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, also ranked first in all of MiLB with 23 home runs before being placed on the injured list on June 30.

Tyler Samaniego was named the Kent Tekulve Reliever-of-the-Year after going a combined 4-4 with a 2.45 ERA (47.2ip/13er), 14 saves, two home runs allowed, 20 walks, 47 strikeouts, 0.80 WHIP and .114 batting average against in 38 relief appearances between Greensboro and Altoona. The 23-year-old Samaniego, who was selected in the 15th round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, went 41 straight at-bats at one point during the season between Greensboro and Altoona without allowing a hit. Samaniego did not allow a run in 20 of his 24 outings as a member of the Curve. His 10 saves with Altoona were tied for the fourth-most in the Eastern League and tied for the fifth-most among all Double-A pitchers from June 1 through the end of the season.

Jared Triolo was named the organization's Bill Mazeroski Defender-ofthe-Year for the second straight season. The 24-year-old Triolo, who was selected by the Pirates in the Competitive Balance B round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, entered the 2022 season rated as Pittsburgh's "Best Defensive Infielder" by Baseball America one year after earning a Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award at third base. Triolo spent time at three different positions in 2022, making 87 appearances at third base, 19 at shortstop and seven in center field. He ranked third among all Eastern League third basemen in double plays (15), tied for first in assists (165) and second in total chances (237) and fielding percentage (.970) among players with at least 60 games played at the position.

Tsung-Che Cheng was named the Omar Moreno Baserunner-of-the-Year after finishing second in the Florida State League with 33 stolen bases (St. Lucie's Omar De Los Santos led the way with 70 stolen bases). The 23-year-old Cheng, who was signed by the Pirates as a non-drafted free agent on July 2, 2019, spent the entire 2022 season with Bradenton, where he ranked first in the league in triples (seven) and runs scored (79), second in on-base percentage (.376), third in doubles (25) and extra base hits (38), fourth in batting (.270), fifth in OPS (.794) tied for seventh in RBI (52) and seventh in slugging (.418).

The Willie Stargell Slugger-of-the-Year is awarded to the best hitter in the Pirates minor league system. The award is named for the Pirates Hall-of-Famer who was selected to seven All-Star teams, led the Pirates to two World Series Championships and won the 1979 MVP Award.

The Kent Tekulve Reliever-of-the-Year award is named in honor of the Pirates career saves leader. Tekulve pitched 12 seasons with the Pirates, amassing 158 saves and a 2.68 ERA in that time while helping the club to their fifth World Championship in 1979 while also being named to the 1980 All-Star team.

The Bill Mazeroski Defender-of-the-Year award is given to the top defender in the Pirates minor league system. The award is named in honor of Pirates Hall-of-Fame second baseman Bill Mazeroski, who won eight Gold Glove awards during his storied 17-year career and earned the reputation as one of the finest fielding second basemen in the history of the game.

The Omar Moreno Baserunner-of-the-Year award is presented to the top base-stealer in the Pirates minor league system. The award is named in honor of former Pirates outfielder Omar Moreno, who starred in center field for the Pirates from 1975-82 and led the league in stolen bases in 1978 and 1979 with 71 and 77 respectively.

