Golf Movie Tribute Night with Chris McDonald on July 25

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, will host a Golf Tribute Night with actor Chris McDonald on Friday, July 25. Reading will welcome the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the New York Mets Double-A affiliate, at 7 p.m.

McDonald is best known for his role in the 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore. He's also notably stared in Grease 2, Thelma & Louise, Leave it to Beaver and Requiem for a Dream. amongst many others. McDonald also appeared in many television shows, including Walter & Emily, Good Advice, Family Law and Cracking Up. He'll star in the upcoming Happy Gilmore 2, set to be released in 2025.

Fans can purchase a Chris McDonald VIP Meet and Greet Package. The package includes a VIP Meet and Greet from 5-6 p.m., a photo opportunity, an item autographed and a bobble head. Fans can purchase a Blue Box seat with the meet and greet for $91 or a green box seat for $88.

Additionally, fans can get a blue box seat and a bobblehead for $41, while a green box seat with bobblehead is $38. Chris McDonald will be greeting fans for free for a limited time in the Diamond Credit Union Plaza when the game begins. Tickets for all package options can be purchased HERE.

Gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza open at 5 p.m. with the main seating bowl opening up at 6 p.m. The night will also have postgame fireworks and it will be a Celebrate Your Faith Night as well.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

