Goldeyes Extend Radio Broadcast Partnership for 2024

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, have extended their radio partnership through the 2024 American Association season.

CJNU 93.7 FM will broadcast all Winnipeg Goldeyes pre-season, regular season, and potential post-season games. The upcoming campaign marks the ninth consecutive year of the partnership. Each Goldeyes radio broadcast commences with a 30-minute pre-game show, and concludes with a 30-minute post-game show. The "Around the Association" magazine program returns, and airs one hour prior to the first pitch of each Saturday broadcast.

"At CJNU, we are incredibly excited to serve as the official radio station of the Winnipeg Goldeyes for our 9th consecutive season," said Adam Glynn, Station Manager at CJNU 93.7 FM. "It's particularly lovely to be able to make this announcement during our annual Pledge Drive. In addition to raising much needed funds to keep Winnipeg's non-profit community radio station on the air, our Pledge Drive is also a celebration of everything CJNU is, and does - and we are so pleased to have the Goldeyes at the heart of our 'Joys of Summer' programming each year. Everyone at the Goldeyes organization is a pleasure to work with, and we are particularly proud to continue to highlight their support of our community through the work of the Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation."

Additionally, the "Inside Pitch" off-season radio show returns in 2024. CJNU 93.7 FM will air eight episodes of the program on a bi-weekly basis beginning in January.

Operated by Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, CJNU 93.7 FM is a not-for-profit community radio station providing Winnipeg's primary broadcast portal to "Boomers and Seniors." It's unique programming includes a nostalgic music focus combined with information about the Winnipeg community and its vital organizations.

Each month, the volunteers of CJNU take their studio to a new location to engage the listening public directly with their community radio station, and are actively involved in helping numerous charitable organizations across Manitoba share their important stories.

All Winnipeg Goldeyes radio content on CJNU 93.7 FM can also be heard online at cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn Radio or similar apps for smartphones and tablets.

The Goldeyes will open the 2024 season in May and the complete schedule will be released soon.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Skysuites, Patios and 10-Game Mini Packs, visit the team's official website at goldeyes.com.

