Goldeyes Begin to Build 2024 Roster with Re-Signing of Croes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Tuesday they are welcoming back a cornerstone piece to the 2024 roster with the signing of reigning American Association Rookie Position Player of the Year Dayson Croes.

In Croes' (pronounced krooz) first season of professional baseball, he exceeded all expectations hitting .351, good for fourth in the league, led the league with 135 hits, and had 67 RBIs. Croes' ability to control the strike zone made him a prolific leadoff hitter. His 41 walks were second on the ballclub, and he struck out only 36 times in 439 plate appearances. Croes collected another major accolade in his first pro season, a trip to Franklin, Wisconsin as a representative for the Goldeyes in the 2023 All-Star Game. At the age of 24-years-old, the ceiling is still quite high for the Aruban infielder.

In October, Croes was a contributor to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' championship run at the inaugural WBSC Baseball Champions League of America. Operated by the World Baseball Classic ownership, the tournament pits the winners of professional baseball leagues from the United States, Mexico, Cuba, and Colombia. In the championship game, Croes went 1-5 with an RBI.

New skipper Logan Watkins saw first-hand from the opposing dugout Croes' leadoff impact. This season, Watkins is now in charge of penciling in his leadoff hitter on opening day in 2024. "I'm excited to get Dayson back in Winnipeg," said Watkins about his third baseman. "When I got the job, he was one of the first guys that came to mind as someone I needed to make a priority to bring back. He's a guy that had a lot of first-year professional success but is hungry to build on that going into year two. I think he has his best baseball ahead of him and plenty of room to improve."

Currently, Croes is back at Quincy University earning his graduate degree, and training for the 2024 season.

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Goldeyes' Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 (6:30 p.m.) versus the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

