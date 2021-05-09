Goldeyes Beat RailCats in Exhibition

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes beat the Gary SouthShore RailCats 7-1 in an exhibition game at Franklin Field on Sunday evening.

The Goldeyes served as the home team, and the game was scheduled for seven innings.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third, Kevin Lachance launched a three-run home run to left-centre field to give Winnipeg the lead.

The Goldeyes made it 7-1 with four more runs in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by a two-run single from Jay Gonzalez.

Joey Gonzalez started for Winnipeg, and allowed one earned run over four innings of work in a no-decision.

Ken Frosch, Nate Antone, and Jose Jose each worked a scoreless inning in relief of Joey Gonzalez.

The teams agreed to play the bottom of the seventh with no further runs coming across.

A Ben Andrews two-out, RBI single in the top of the first accounted for the RailCats' lone run.

The Goldeyes are now 1-1 this spring and will hold a workout in Franklin on Monday afternoon.

Winnipeg's next spring training game is Tuesday, May 11th at Milwaukee. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes open the 2021 regular season on Thursday, May 18th at Sioux Falls, and make their debut at The Ballpark at Jackson on Friday, May 21st versus Chicago.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

