Goldeyes Announce Coaching Staff for 2024

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Monday the hirings of Mark Brewer as the club's pitching coach and Adam Donachie as hitting coach.

Brewer joins manager Logan Watkins' staff after having spent the last ten seasons in the Colorado Rockies' system. Most recently, the native of Tulsa, Oklahoma worked with the Fresno Grizzlies - their Class-A California League affiliate - from 2021-2023.

Previous assignments in Colorado's chain included the Asheville Tourists of the South Atlantic League (2014-2016, 2019), the Eastern League's Hartford Yard Goats (2018), and the Class-AAA Pacific Coast League's Albuquerque Isotopes (2017).

The 65-year-old has also served as a minor league pitching coach or coordinator for the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

Watkins said "We are very fortunate to bring a pitching coach like Mark. His resume speaks for itself, and he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to our pitching staff."

Donachie (pronounced DONNA-hee) was the Lincoln Saltdogs' hitting coach for the past two seasons. He has also coached at Chicago State University and Southwestern Illinois College, in addition to serving as catching coordinator for the Nexen Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization.

The 39-year-old retired as a player after a 2017 campaign in which he was a player/coach for the Somerset Patriots of the independent Atlantic League. Primarily a catcher and first baseman, Donachie was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the second round of the 2002 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Timber Creek High School (Orlando, Florida).

The Winter Park, Florida native played 1,099 professional games in the Royals' and Baltimore Orioles' chains, reaching Baltimore's Class-AAA International League affiliate in Norfolk in 2010 and 2011.

Watkins said "Adam is a guy who has a lot of experience as a player and has recently coached in this league with Lincoln. I'm excited to get him on our coaching staff and his enthusiasm and energy will be great to be around day in and day out."

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

