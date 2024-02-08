Goldeyes Add Major League Experience to Rotation

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Thursday of right-handed pitcher Zac Reininger.

Reininger (pronounced RHINE-ing-er) appeared in 53 games over three seasons for the Detroit Tigers, making his big-league debut August 27, 2017 at Guaranteed Rate Field against the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old's last Major League game was September 26, 2019 at Comerica Park versus the Minnesota Twins. His record with the Tigers was 1-3 with an 8.08 earned run average.

Reininger was selected by Detroit in the 18th round of the 2013 June Amateur Draft out of Hill College (Hillsboro, Texas). In his professional career, he has compiled a 21-25 record with a 3.93 ERA and 33 saves.

The native of San Antonio, Texas last pitched in 2022 for the Cleburne Railroaders - a team managed by new Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. The two were also teammates in 2017 with the Class-AAA Toledo Mud Hens, the Tigers' International League affiliate.

"Zac has got a lot of experience with some very valuable big-league time," said Watkins. "He took last year off but has been working hard for this season and wants to help us win a championship. We see him being a starter and adding to an already strong rotation."

Winnipeg now has 12 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

