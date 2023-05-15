Goldeyes Add Former Brewers Farmhand

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Joey Matulovich (pronounced ma-TOO-lo-vitch) Monday.

The 25-year-old spent four-plus seasons in the Milwaukee Brewers' system, including much of the past two seasons with the Class-A Advanced Midwest League's Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. In five games with the Appleton-based club this season, Matulovich worked 5 1/3 innings and posted an 8.44 earned-run-average.

The native of Walnut Creek, California has compiled a 12-10 win-loss record with two saves and an ERA of 4.66 in 95 professional appearances.

In a corresponding move, Winnipeg placed left-handed pitcher Robert Klinchock on the injured list retroactive to May 14.

Matulovich (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will start for the Goldeyes when they meet the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks this evening at 6:30 in the first of three games at Newman Outdoor Field. Lefty Kevin McGovern (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is scheduled for Fargo-Moorhead.

Winnipeg's 30th home opener is set for Friday, May 19 at Shaw Park against the Lake Country DockHounds featuring a magnet schedule giveaway and post-game fireworks.

