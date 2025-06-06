Golden State Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 5, 2025

June 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The Phoenix Mercury finish strong at HOME

They defeat the Valkyries 86-77 with clutch plays down the stretch!

Rookie Lexi Held led all scorers with a career-high 24 points, pushing the Mercury to a 2-1 Commissioner's Cup record.

