Golden State Valkyries Announce 2025 Preseason Ticket on Sale Information

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries announced today that single-game tickets for the Valkyries preseason game at Chase Center will go on sale today, March 11, with exclusive presale access, before becoming available to the general public tomorrow at 4pm. Fans who wish to purchase tickets may do so by visiting valkyries.com.

The Valkyries open their preseason schedule against the Los Angeles Sparks at Chase Center at 7pm on May 6. This game will be the first opportunity for fans to see the team in action before the highly anticipated regular season debut at Chase Center on May 16 against the same opponent at 7pm.

In advance of the inaugural season in 2025, JPMorgan Chase is offering an exclusive Valkyries varsity jacket to all fans who purchase their 2025 season tickets with a Chase debit or credit card. Fans who wish to place a deposit to secure season tickets can do so at valkyries.com.

Regular season single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date to be announced.

For more information on the Valkyries, please visit valkyries.com.

