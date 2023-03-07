Glow in the Dark Easter Eggstravaganza at Eastwood Field on Friday, March 24th

Niles, Ohio - The Scrappers and Moxie Events are excited to announce the Glow in the Dark Easter Eggstravaganza at Eastwood Field. The event will take place Friday, March 24th at 8:15pm, with gates opening at 7pm. The evening will feature a glow in the dark Easter Egg Hunt with thousands of eggs. Easter egg prizes include candy, gift certificates, kids meals, and more. There will also be glow games, glow in the dark treats, a visit from the Easter Bunny and many additional activities.

The Glow in the Dark Easter Eggstravaganza is for children age 12 and under. Tickets are $5 each for General Admission ($7 day of event) and $20 each for a Value Pack Admission ($25 day of event) which includes admission, ticket voucher to a Scrappers game, inflatable games, glow in the dark glasses, accessories, tattoos & more. Children and adults will require a ticket. All adults will receive a ticket voucher to a Scrappers game.

Tickets for the Easter Eggstravaganza are on sale now at mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or by calling 330-505-0000.

The 2023 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason or for more information on 2023 ticket packages, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, the State College Spikes, the Trenton Thunder, the West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

