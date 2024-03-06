Glacier Range Riders Invited to MLB Spring Training

March 6, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Glacier Range Riders News Release







A few familiar faces were invited to Major League Baseball's Spring Training. Former Range Riders Matt Clayton and Jack White, both representing the American League, received invites.

The Minnesota Twins invited catcher Matt Clayton, who had a .520 Slugging Percentage, thirteen Home Runs, and just over a .300 hundred Batting Average in his 2023 season with the Range Riders.

Former Range Riders lefty Pitcher Jack White has been invited to the Seattle Mariners' Spring Training. White played college baseball at San Jose State and made his professional debut with the Range Riders in 2023, who averaged just over 10 strikeouts per nine innings.

We wish Matt and Jack the best of luck and thank you for your contributions to the Range Riders organization!

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.