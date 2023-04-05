Glacier Bank, Range Riders Team up for Glacier Bank Park

KALISPELL, Montana - Glacier Bank and Ridge Run Baseball have hit a grand slam today, announcing that the home of the Glacier Range Riders will now be known as Glacier Bank Park. Under the terms of the partnership, Glacier Bank has secured naming rights through 2033 for the stadium located at 25 McDermott Road in Kalispell.

"We are proud of the partnership between Glacier Bank and the Glacier Range Riders organization, along with the Kelly family," said Michael Smith, Glacier Bank Market President. "We succeed when the communities we serve succeed. That's why giving back to our community has always been an important part of who we are."

"Glacier Bank Park was designed to be a world-class multi-purpose venue and state-of-the-art baseball facility," said Ridge Run Operators President, Chris Kelly. "As the home of the Glacier Range Riders, the ballpark serves as a community hub, welcoming residents of Flathead Valley out on summer evenings to cheer on their hometown team."

"In the future, Glacier Bank Park will host a variety of events that will create memorable experiences and serve our community. We are proud to announce this partnership with Glacier Bank."

The long-term partnership makes Glacier Bank the exclusive banking partner of the Glacier Range Riders. Glacier Bank will receive prominent exposure at the facility and during Range Riders games. The entities will also work together to continue creating community-focused programs and theme nights.

Founded in the Flathead nearly 70 years ago, Glacier Bank has always gone to bat for their communities. After rooting for the Glacier Range Riders during their inaugural season, it became clear that Glacier Bank wanted to provide even more opportunities for the area.

"We are excited to be part of making such a fun family event available for the residents of the Flathead Valley and beyond," Smith said. "In addition to supporting our local professional baseball team, we also see this partnership as an opportunity to benefit our community and local non-profit endeavors."

The state-of-the-art multipurpose venue, which opened in 2022, greeted more than 85,000 guests in the Range Riders' inaugural season. The facility is comprised of five buildings, including 19 suites, multiple event spaces, general admission seating areas, a playground and more. The venue's total capacity depends on its configuration and use, making it one of the more versatile spaces in the Flathead Valley.

After a successful opening season, the Glacier Range Riders will return to take the field with their first homestand on May 30.

Inquiries about Glacier Bank Park or the Glacier Range Riders can be directed to Ayron Sequeira, Ayron@RidgeRunBaseball.com. With inquiries about Glacier Bank or their partnership, call (406) 751-7722.

