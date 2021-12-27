Gjurich, Harkins Lead Black Bears to 7-4 Win over Delaware

BINGHAMTON - Tyler Gjurich recorded four points and Tyler Harkins scored in his debut as the Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Delaware Thunder on Monday night at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, 7-4.

Binghamton took an early 1-0 lead as Thomas Aldworth scored his first with the Black Bears. Goaltender Trevor Babin made the original save but Aldworth lifted the rebound just under the cross bar. The goal came just 57 seconds into the game with assists from Tyler Harkins and Colan Fitzgerald.

Harkins made it 2-0 with his first goal in his first game with the Black Bears. Aldworth fed Tyler Gjurich who sent the puck to Harkins for his first professional goal. Harkins' goal came 3:48 into the game with helpers from Gjurich and Aldworth.

Gjurich sent a rising wrist shot over the left shoulder of Babin at 10:41 of the opening period to give Binghamton a 3-0 lead. The goal was Gjurich's third of the year with assists going to Harkin and goaltender Owen Liskiewicz.

Delaware scored back-to-back goals late in the first to decrease Binghamton's lead to one. Dan Cangelosi buried a rebound by goaltender Owen Liskiewicz at 13:57 with assists from Noah Wild and Adam Morgan.

Ryan Marker pulled the Thunder within one with just 1:45 left in the opening period. Marker held onto the puck and lifted it over a diving Liskiewicz, and Binghamton's lead was now 3-2. The only assist on Marker's eighth of the year was given to Yianni Liarakos and the Black Bears took the one-goal lead into the intermission along with a 20-10 shot advantage.

Marker tied the game at three with 4:34 left in the second period. Liarakos lifted a pass up and over the defense right to Marker for a breakaway. Marker deked out Liskiewicz and lifted a backhand shot over his shoulder and just under the cross bar. The goal was Marker's second of the night with assists from Liarakos and Nicholas McNally.

Bret Parker scored back-to-back goals with the game tied to give the Black Bears a two-goal lead. Parker's first came at 15:53 of the second period with a great move around the defense lifting the puck up and just under the cross bar for his fifth of the year to take a 4-3 lead. Ivashkin and Brandon Contratto collected the assists on the go-ahead goal.

Parker took a pass from Ivashkin with 1:13 left in the second and fired in his second of the night for a 5-3 lead. Ivashkin and MJ Maerkl collected the assists on Parker's sixth of the year and Binghamton took the two-goal advantage into the final frame.

Gjurich and Josh Newberg both scored in the third period in the 7-4 victory. Gjurich finished with four points and earned first star honors. Liskiewicz won his first start with the Black Bears with a 32-save effort.

The Black Bears return home Wednesday, December 29 against Danbury at 7 p.m. and New Year's Eve against Watertown at 6 p.m.

