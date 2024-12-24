Gio Calixtro to Stay with One Knoxville for 2025

December 24, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







Gio Calixtro will remain with One Knoxville for the 2025 Season. Calixtro had 24 appearances across all competitions in 2024, and is looking forward to building on the successful campaign in the coming season.

"[I'm] thankful for the opportunity the club has given me," said Gio, "I'm excited to play at Covenant Health Park and in front of the amazing fans [and] looking forward to the success this club will have in 2025!"

The 24 year old will be coming into his 3rd season with One Knox.

