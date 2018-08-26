Giants Suffer 5-1 Loss to Nuts

MODESTO, CA - Modesto starter Ljay Newsome limited San Jose to one run over 5 2/3 strong innings while the Nuts never looked back after a three-run bottom of the third on their way to a 5-1 victory over the Giants on Saturday evening at John Thurman Field. The loss for San Jose (56-75 overall, 22-39 second half) was their second straight to open the series and third in a row overall.

Heath Quinn (2-for-4, HR, RBI) smacked a solo home run as part of a two-hit night at the plate to lead the Giants offensively in defeat. Wander Franco (2-for-4, 2B) and Kelvin Beltre (2-for-4) added two hits apiece for San Jose.

Mac Marshall started on the mound for the Giants and began his outing with two scoreless innings retiring six out of the first seven Modesto batters that came to the plate. The Nuts though would breakthrough in the bottom of the third. A four-pitch walk to Louis Boyd started the inning before Beau Branton was hit by a pitch. Kevin Santa's groundout then advanced the runners to second and third before Jordan Cowan delivered a sacrifice fly plating Boyd with the first run of the game. Following a walk to Evan White, Luis Liberato stepped to the plate and lined a double to deep left bringing home two more runs for a 3-0 Nuts advantage. Liberato's double was the only Modesto hit during the three-run inning.

Meanwhile, San Jose managed only three baserunners over the first five innings against Newsome - singles from Quinn and Franco in the first and fourth innings respectively and a Bryce Johnson hit by pitch in the top of the second. The Giants' only run of the night came in the top of the sixth when Quinn launched a one-out solo home run to left. The homer, Quinn's 14th of the season, brought San Jose to within 3-1. Later in the inning, Franco clubbed a two-out double into the right center field gap to bring the potential tying run to the plate, but Jeffeson Medina entered from the bullpen and promptly struck out Sandro Fabian to retire the side.

In the top of the seventh, Beltre reached on a one-out bunt single, but Medina came back to set down the next two hitters to maintain the two-run Nuts cushion. Modesto then extended their lead with single tallies in the bottom of the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, three straight one-out singles from Boyd, Branton and Santa off of reliever Peter Lannoo produced one run. An inning later with Frank Rubio on the mound, Anthony Jimenez was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a groundout and scored on a Boyd sacrifice fly to make it 5-1.

The Giants threatened in the top of the ninth, but came away empty-handed as the Nuts closed out the victory. Fabian was hit by a pitch with one out before Beltre singled with two down, however with the potential tying run in the on-deck circle, Modesto reliever Collin Kober struck out Brandon Van Horn to end the game.

Newsome (6-10) allowed only four hits, walked none and struck out three during his start to pick-up the win. Medina (2 1/3 IP) and Kober (1 IP) combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Marshall (0-5) was saddled with the loss despite matching a career-high with six innings pitched. The left-hander surrendered three runs (all earned) and only two hits. Marshall walked four, struck out six and retired nine out of the final 11 batters he faced.

Notes

* Both teams finished with six hits.

* Quinn is batting .400 (20-for-50) with 19 RBI's over his last 13 games.

* San Jose's second half road record fell to 11-22.

* Franco's double was his 37th of the season - tied for the league lead.

* Newsome was making his seventh start against the Giants this season (3-0, 3.89 ERA).

On Deck

The Giants and Nuts continue their series on Sunday evening with first pitch at John Thurman Field scheduled for 6:05 PM. DJ Myers (6-3, 4.89 ERA) is slated to start on the mound for San Jose while Modesto is expected to counter with Reggie McClain (5-11, 5.16 ERA). The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com with coverage beginning at 5:45 PM.

