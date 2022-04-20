Giants Outlast Rawhide in Extras

The San Jose Giants erupted for five runs in the top of the 10th inning on Tuesday night in a 10-5 win over the host Visalia Rawhide at Valley Strong Ballpark. Max Wright delivered a tiebreaking RBI double to put the Giants ahead for good while Alexander Suarez added a key two-run single during the decisive 10th inning rally. Meanwhile, San Jose relievers Evan Gates and Julio Rodriguez combined to throw four hitless innings to finish the contest as the Giants (6-4) claimed the opener of the six-game series.

San Jose had built a 5-1 lead only to see Visalia rally to tie game with four runs over the fifth and sixth innings. It then remained a 5-5 affair until the Giants' 10th inning explosion. With Dilan Rosario as the automatic runner at second base to start the top of the 10th, Abdiel Layer struck out swinging for the first out. After Najee Gaskins worked a five-pitch walk, Wright was summoned to pinch-hit and he laced a 1-0 offering into the left center gap for a double. The hit easily scored Rosario with the go-ahead run while Gaskins advanced to third. The rally continued as Vaun Brown walked to load the bases and then Adrian Sugastey was hit by a pitch to force home Gaskins making the score 7-5. Following a strikeout of Yorlis Rodriguez, Suarez stepped to the plate and ripped a line drive single into center plating both Wright and Brown for a 9-5 advantage. San Jose later added a fifth run in the inning when Sugastey scored from third on an errant throw to second by Visalia catcher JJ D'Orazio.

Julio Rodriguez, who had entered from the Giants bullpen to begin the bottom of the ninth and sent the game into extras, then slammed the door on the Rawhide in the bottom of the 10th to seal the victory. Rodriguez issued a pair of walks in the 10th, but was helped out when Channy Ortiz lined into a double play to short. Rodriguez struck out two during his two-inning stint on the mound and was credited with the win.

San Jose jumped out early on Tuesday scoring once in the top of the first on Bericoto's two-out RBI single. Eric Silva started on the mound for the Giants and struck out two in a scoreless bottom of the first before Shane Muntz's solo homer in the second for Visalia tied the game 1-1. San Jose though answered with a two-out rally in the top of the third scoring three times to take a 4-1 lead. After the first two batters of the inning were retired, Garrett Frechette was hit by a pitch before Bericoto singled. Rosario then came up and put the Giants back ahead with an RBI single. A wild pitch would score Bericoto with the second run of the inning and then after Layer walked, Gaskins' RBI single made it 4-1.

San Jose stretched the lead to 5-1 in the top of the fourth as Sugastey reached on an error, moved to second on Rodriguez's single, took third on a wild pitch and scored when Bericoto reached on a two-out error.

Silva and Esmerlin Vinicio combined to limit the Rawhide to one run over the first four innings before Visalia rallied against Manuel Mercedes beginning in the bottom of the fifth. Deyvison De Los Santos' two-out RBI single off of Mercedes in the fifth trimmed the Giants lead to 5-2. An inning later, Junior Franco led off with a single and immediately scored when the next batter, Muntz, smacked a double into the left field corner. Consecutive walks issued by Mercedes to D'Orazio and GJ Hill then loaded the bases with none out. After SP Chen flied out to shallow center, Wilderd Patino hit a slow grounder to the side of the mound that Mercedes fielded, but threw wildly to first. Patino was credited with a single and one RBI on the play while D'Orazio was also able to score via the throwing error to tie the game 5-5. The Rawhide had an opportunity to take their first lead of the night later in the inning, but Hill was tagged out at home attempting to score on a pitch in the dirt for the second out before Mercedes retired Jordan Lawlar on a fly out.

With the game tied, Gates was brought into pitch to begin the bottom of the seventh and promptly fired two perfect innings in his San Jose Giants debut. Gates, who had been added to the roster from High-A Eugene before the game, struck out two during his impressive outing. Rodriguez then needed only seven pitches to work a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth before the Giants rallied in the 10th on their way to victory.

GIANTS NOTES

Extra, Extra: The Giants improved to 2-0 in extra-inning games this season. San Jose also won a 10-inning game in Modesto on April 10 (6-5).

Welcome Back: Tuesday marked San Jose's first game in Visalia since the 2019 North Division Series. The 2020 minor league season was canceled and the Giants did not visit Valley Strong Ballpark in 2021.

Hitting Leaders: Victor Bericoto (3-for-5, 2B, RBI) and Alexander Suarez (2-for-2, 2 RBI) had multi-hit games for the Giants. Suarez had a multi-hit contest despite not entering the game until the bottom of the sixth. Max Wright's (1-for-1, 2B, RBI) go-ahead hit was his first RBI of the season. Yorlis Rodriguez (1-for-5) extended his hitting streak to six games. San Jose's 10 runs scored was a season-high.

Silva's Start: Eric Silva pitched 2 2/3 innings in his start and allowed only one run. The right-hander surrendered three hits, walked one and struck out four. Silva has eight strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings in two starts this season (1.93 ERA).

Rawhide Struggles: Visalia pitching issued seven walks, hit four batters while the Rawhide defensively committed four errors. Tuesday's defeat was Visalia's fifth consecutive loss overall.

Roster Moves: In addition to adding Evan Gates to the roster on Tuesday, the Giants transferred pitcher Jeremy Walker to Triple-A Sacramento and placed pitcher Ian Villers on the 7-day injured list.

On Deck: The Giants and Rawhide continue their series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at Valley Strong Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Nick Sinacola is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher. The game can be heard live on sjgiants.com.

