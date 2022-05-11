Giants Drop Homestand Opener in 10 Innings

A bases loaded walk scored the go-ahead run for Lake Elsinore in the top of the 10th and the Giants were unable to rally in the bottom of the inning in a 3-2 loss to the Storm on Tuesday night at Excite Ballpark. With San Jose (16-12) down to their final strike in the bottom of the ninth inning, Abdiel Layer hit a dramatic game-tying solo home run to force extras, but Lake Elsinore would capitalize on a key error in the 10th en route to claiming the series opener.

The Giants faced rehabbing Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon to begin Tuesday's game and took an early 1-0 lead when Grant McCray blasted a solo home run to begin the bottom of the first. The homer was McCray's fifth of the season.

Meanwhile, Mason Black started on the mound for San Jose and shined with five scoreless innings. Black worked around three hits and one walk while collecting six strikeouts during his masterful pitching performance. The right-hander began his start by retiring eight consecutive Storm hitters. He then pitched around a leadoff double and a one-out walk in the fourth before putting up another zero in the fifth to finish his outing.

With the score still 1-0, Landen Roupp relieved Black to start the top of the sixth and struck out two in a scoreless inning to begin his stint on the mound. Lake Elsinore though would scratch across a run in the seventh off of Roupp to tie the game. Marcos Castanon started the inning by drawing a walk before Albert Fabian doubled into the left field corner putting runners on second and third. Carlos Luis followed with an RBI groundout to second as Castanon scored to tie the game 1-1. Fabian also moved up to third on the play, but was stranded there when Roupp registered back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning.

The Giants had an opportunity to immediately reclaim the lead in the bottom of the seventh, but left the bases loaded. Yorlis Rodriguez led off with a double before Layer's one-out single put runners on the corners. Najee Gaskins was then hit by a pitch to load the bases, however both McCray and Aeverson Arteaga would strikeout to end the threat.

Roupp returned to the mound in the top of the eighth and managed to pitch out of a jam to keep the game tied. A leadoff walk and an error put runners on second and third with one out, but back-to-back strikeouts of the next two hitters, Justin Farmer and Castanon, retired the side.

After San Jose went down quietly in the bottom of the eighth, the Storm would take their first lead of the night with a single tally in the top of the ninth. Tyler Myrick entered from the bullpen and he allowed a one-out single to Luis. Victor Duarte then hit a slow roller in front of home plate, but catcher Adrian Sugastey's throw to second in an attempt to retire the lead runner failed to get the out. A two-out walk to Cole Cummings then loaded the bases before a five-pitch walk to Matthew Acosta forced home a run giving Lake Elsinore a 2-1 lead.

The Giants were on the brink of defeat as the first two batters of the bottom of the ninth were set down, but then Layer on a 2-2 pitch launched a towering solo home run to deep right center. The round-tripper, Layer's third of the season, tied the score at 2-2.

San Jose had a chance to win the game in the bottom of the ninth as Gaskins followed with the homer with a single before McCray walked to move the potential winning run to second. Arteaga though grounded out to send the game into extra-innings.

Evan Gates took over on the mound for the Giants in the top of the 10th with the automatic runner at second base and promptly walked Farmer to start the inning. Castanon then hit a potential double play grounder to second that was fielded cleanly by Dilan Rosario, but his flip to second was dropped by the shortstop Layer for a costly error. The miscue allowed the Storm to load the bases with none out. Gates then issued a full-count walk to Fabian forcing home a run for a 3-2 Lake Elsinore lead. Gates was able to limit the damage in the inning as he then induced a double play with a force out coming at home before a strikeout ended the inning.

Down by a run, San Jose was then unable to take advantage of their free runner at second base in the bottom of the 10th. Sugastey started the inning by grounding out sharply to second with Arteaga, the runner at second, deciding to hold at the bag. Pinch-hitter Vaun Brown was then hit by a pitch to put the winning run on base, however Victor Bericoto struck out and Rodriguez lined out softly to first to end the game.

Abdiel Layer was 3-for-3 on Tuesday, including a game-tying solo home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

GIANTS NOTES

Extra-Inning Loss: With Tuesday's defeat, the Giants fell to 2-2 in extra-inning games this season.

McCray Extends Hitting Streak: With his first-inning home run, Grant McCray (1-for-3, HR, RBI, SB) extended his hitting streak to eight games. It matches the longest hit streak by a Giants player this season (Yorlis Rodriguez).

Power Surge: The Giants have now hit 18 home runs over their last eight games after only 12 total home runs in their first 20 games this season.

Struggles w/RISP: The Giants went only 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday with neither hit producing a run. Lake Elsinore won despite finishing 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

On The Mound: Mason Black lowered his season ERA to 2.28 through six starts with his outstanding outing on Tuesday. He matched the longest start by a Giants pitcher this season (Will Bednar, April 27 vs. Modesto). Landen Roupp struck out six during his three innings of long relief with only one run allowed. This series features the top two pitching staffs in the California League (#1 San Jose 3.50 ERA, #2 Lake Elsinore 3.70 ERA).

Layer's Perfect Night At The Plate: Abdiel Layer finished 3-for-3 with two singles, his game-tying home run and a walk. He was the only Giants player with a multi-hit game. San Jose out-hit Lake Elsinore 7-6.

On Deck: The Giants and Storm play game two of their six-game series on Wednesday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 6:30 PM. Matt Mikulski is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

