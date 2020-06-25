Giants Announce First-Ever Drive-In Movie at Excite Ballpark

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants announced today that they will turn Excite Ballpark into a Drive-In Movie Theatre for the first time ever on Saturday, June 27. The Movie Night, presented by Excite Credit Union, will allow fans to park their cars on the Giants' outfield for a special showing of fan-voted movie, The Sandlot. The centerfield gates will open for cars to enter the field at 6 pm for a 7 pm showing. Fans can pre-order renowned Churros, Kettle Corn, as well as Craft Beer and Water when purchasing tickets. Limited spots are available for the event, and all guests in attendance are permitted to bring in outside food and drink.

Car reservations must be made in advance with snack and beverage orders being taken online at http://bit.ly/SJGMovieNight.

"We are incredibly excited to feature a little bit of baseball at the first-ever drive-in movie at our ballpark," said Daniel Orum, San Jose Giants President and CEO. "This event is just another unique opportunity for fans to continue the great San Jose Giants tradition even in these uncertain times."

In addition to the Saturday night movie, the organization is also providing Turkey Mike's BBQ to-go for fans during a lunchtime window of 11 am - 2 pm. For the third straight time offering this service, all timeslots were sold out in less than 24 hours.

The San Jose Giants will be adhering to all social distancing guidelines set forth by the Santa Clara County Health Department. This will include requiring everyone attending to enter the field with a mask. Additionally, the organization has produced social distancing protocols that, among additional measures, will require all staff members to wear masks, gloves and maintain 6 feet from each other. All tickets and food payment will be taken online during pre-order.

