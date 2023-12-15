Giants & KNBR FanFest Tour to Make Stop in Sacramento

SAN FRANCISCO - On Thursday, Dec. 14 the San Francisco Giants introduced the Giants & KNBR FanFest Tour 2024 - an evolution of their traditional preseason fan event. Known as a single-day San Francisco-based event, Giants & KNBR FanFest has transformed into a four-stop Northern California series, which kicks off in Sacramento at Sutter Health Park on Saturday, Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Giants & KNBR FanFest Tour will expand beyond San Francisco, providing opportunities for fans to interact with their beloved team prior to Spring Training in Scottsdale. This year's iteration will feature four events with current Giants players, coaches, alumni, VIP guests and Lou Seal. The final stop will feature a Spring Training-inspired Open House at Oracle Park with Giants alumni.

As a proud affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, the Sacramento River Cats and their home of Sutter Health Park will host the first stop of the tour on Jan. 20. At the event, fans will have the chance to receive autographs, participate in Q&A sessions, purchase merchandise, and much more. Scheduled to appear at the event is Rocklin, Calif. native and Giants ace Logan Webb, along with other current teammates and coaches.

"We are thrilled to host the first stop of the Giants & KNBR FanFest Tour," said Sarah Hebel, Sacramento River Cats Director of Marketing. "Player and fan interaction is an integral part of the Sutter Health Park fan experience, so River Cats fans will no doubt look forward to this extended opportunity to connect with local product Logan Webb among other Giants favorites."

Outside of Sacramento, the tour will also make stops in San Jose (Jan. 24) and Napa (Feb. 3) before concluding at Oracle Park (March 9). Giants tickets for the 2024 baseball season will be available for purchase at each tour stop, along with other special offers for those in attendance.

"We are continuously listening to our fans to ensure we are delivering what they want," said Rachel Heit, Chief Marketing Officer of the San Francisco Giants. "With the reimagination of Giants & KNBR FanFest in 2024, we're giving Giants fans even more opportunities and flexibility to connect with their team, while improving and expanding upon a beloved preseason event."

To learn more about the giants & KNBR FanFest Tour 2024, visit rivercats.com and click on the FanFest icon. Fans can also visit mlb.com/giants/fans/fanfest. For more, follow along with @SFGiants on Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook.

