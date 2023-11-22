Get Free Jackson Holliday Bobblehead with Baysox 12 Days of Christmas Packages

The Bowie Baysox are excited to reveal upcoming packages from their annual Baysox 12 Days Of Christmas event. These holiday packages provide fans with rare opportunities to enjoy Baysox baseball in ways they never have before!

Starting on Monday, November 27th, the Baysox will release a new holiday package available for purchase every weekday, with each package providing a different, unique experience at Prince George's Stadium during the 2024 season.

Each package will be available for one day only. Packages will be available to purchase through the Baysox website at www.baysox.com.

Every Package Includes:

Sixteen (16) UNDATED Box Seat Ticket Vouchers for the 2024 Bowie Baysox Season! These vouchers can be used for any combination of home games during the 2024 regular season. Use all the vouchers at one game or split across multiple games - it's your choice. Based upon ticket availability for each game.

And when you purchase a package, you will also receive one free bobble head of former Baysox infielder, Jackson Holliday!

12 Days of Christmas Packages

Day #1 (November 27): Take Your Pick on Ticket Packages and Receive a FREE autographed baseball-

Package 1: Twenty-four (24) UNDATED box seat ticket vouchers for the 2024 Bowie Baysox season. Pick your own dates to use the tickets! Available Free Baseballs with this Package: Adley Rutschman, Grayson Rodriguez, Gunnar Henderson.

Package 2: Sixteen (16) UNDATED box seat ticket vouchers for the 2024 Bowie Baysox season. Pick your own dates to use the tickets! Available Free Baseballs with this Package: Coby Mayo, Jordan Westburg, Austin Hays, Ryan Mountcastle, Heston Kjerstad, and Cade Povich.

Day #2 (November 28): Ceremonial First Pitch Package- You or someone you select, will get to toss a Ceremonial First Pitch before a 2024 Baysox Home Game! You will come down onto the field, be introduced to the crowd and fire a strike to the catcher!

Day #3 (November 29): Watch Batting Practice from The Field Package- You or someone you select, come onto the field to watch the Baysox players take batting practice. Up to four (4) people in your group will be able to enjoy watching batting practice on the field!

Disclaimer: Batting Practice typically takes place between 3pm and 4pm. Batting practice is only Tuesday - Friday and does not happen on Saturday or Sunday.

Day #4 (November 30): Assist The Game Day On-Field Host During A Game- You or someone you select, will assist our Game Day On-Field Emcee for part of a 2024 Home Game! Assist with executing contests, talking to contestants and MAYBE even get to host a contest on the mic! This opportunity is able to be executed by someone age 14 and up.

Day #5 (December 1): Manager Meet and Greet with Lineup Card Exchange - You or someone you select, will get to have a pre-game one-on-one meeting with the Baysox manager on-field and then take the lineup card to the umpires pre-game with the manager or Baysox coach/player.

Day #6 (December 4) Enjoy A 2023 Baysox Game From A Suite- You or someone you select, will get to enjoy one (1) 2024 Baysox Home Game from a Luxury Suite! You will be able to redeem up to six (6) of your package tickets for a night in a Suite. Food and drinks are not included in this offer. The suite may have another package purchaser and their guests in attendance.

Disclaimer: Not valid on firework nights.

Day #7 (December 5) Louie's Kids Park GOLD Pass! You or someone you select, will receive an exclusive GOLD PASS to Louie's Kids Park for the 2024 season! The Gold Pass will allow up to two (2) children ages 12 and younger unlimited usage of the rides and games in the Kids Park at any 2024 home games you attend. Not valid for Face Painting.

Day #8 (December 6) Broadcast an Inning- You or someone you select, will step into the broadcast booth and call an inning alongside one of the Baysox broadcasters on MILBTV during a 2024 Baysox home game.

Day #9 (December 7) Take The Field With A Baysox Player Before A Game- You someone you select will have the opportunity to Take The Field With A Baysox Player and stand on the field for the National Anthem before a 2024 Home Game! Up to four (4) people in your group will be able to participate. Date TBD.

Day #10 (December 8) Take Batting Practice On The Field & Hit Off A Baysox Coach- You or someone you select will have the opportunity to Take Batting Practice on the Baysox Field while one of the Baysox Coaches pitches to you! Step into the batting cage on the field and experience a few rounds of Batting Practice just like the Baysox do each day. Participants in this experience must be at least 14 years old. One person per package purchase will be permitted to take Batting Practice.

Day #11 (December 11) Serve As The Public Address Announcer For An Inning- You or someone you select, will get to step into the press box and serve as the Baysox Public Address Announcer for an inning during a 2024 Baysox Home Game! You will sit alongside the Baysox announcer and announce batters for both teams during your inning on the mic!

Day #12 (December 12) Exclusive Pre-Game Catch on Field - You or someone you select, will get the opportunity to play catch on the Baysox field with one other participant for 15 minutes prior to a 2024 Baysox home game.

Disclaimer: Not valid for Sunday games.

The Bowie Baysox are the Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The Baysox offices are open from 9am-5pm Monday-Friday during the offseason. For more information on the Baysox, upcoming events at Prince George's Stadium or 2024 Baysox Schedule and Promotional information, please call the Baysox at 301-805-6000 or visit online at Baysox.com.

